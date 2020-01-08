Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year last week.

Jaycee Laine Young was delivered at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center at 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 2. She is the daughter of Kelli Jo McCarty and Jason Kyle Young of Salyersville.

She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 18 inches long.

She has three sisters, Lanzahrae, 17, Hailey, 14 and McKenzie, 12.

Excited after the birth of their daughter Jaycee, mother Kelli said, “Everyone has been awesome. The staff here at Highlands ARH OB department is great.”

As the first baby born at Highlands ARH in 2020, the hospital gave Jaycee and her family a large, baby bathtub full of items, including a baby monitor. Also, the family received a gift basket donated by the Sinking Fork Baptist Church from Hopkinsville. Jaycee also received a car seat and a pack-n-play sleeper.

Highlands ARH offers private labor-delivery-recovery rooms with private baths in a “home-like atmosphere where the focus is on a family-centered birthing experience,” a press release said.

Once the baby is born, the hospital offers private postpartum rooms with private baths for the new moms, the choice of “rooming in to promote bonding” and newborn education as well as a nursery, which is available 24/7.

“Location, comfort and hospitality supported by a team of highly experienced physicians and nurses are important when selecting an environment to give birth,” said Michelle Hall RNC, OB Nurse Manager at Highlands ARH. “Compassionate and personalized care is our top priority here at Highlands ARH. The birth of a baby is an extraordinary event in a family’s life and we strive to make the experience everything that they want it to be. Here at Highlands ARH, we are proud to say that we have three certified lactation counselors available to help our mom’s with breastfeeding and we also provide, upon request, childbirth education classes prior to delivery.”