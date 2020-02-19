In search of elk

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park officials captured these photos of elks grazing during an elk viewing tour on Saturday, Feb. 15. The park is only hosting a few more tours this season, with both morning and evening tours available on Feb. 22, Feb. 29, March 7 and March 14 and morning tours available on March 8 and March 15. For more information, call, (606) 889-1790.

