Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins announced the results for the district’s second Math Bee this week.

Floyd Central High School hosted the Math Bee on Nov. 19.

Students competed at their home schools in grades three through eight, and the top winners advanced to a county competition. Winners were selected following results of both written tests and a “Quick Recall-like competition” in which they answered questions from a moderator.

Adkins said, “Our first Math Bee last year was a success and we knew then that we wanted this to continue. We are always looking for ways to help increase interest and engage more students in math.”

First place winners included Betsy Layne Elementary students Coleton Hamilton (third grade), Andrew Collins (fourth grade) and Allie Hamilton (sixth grade tie); May Valley student Jackson Hall (fifth grade); Adams Middle School student Luke Hall (sixth grade tie); Allen Elementary student Adam Justice (seventh grade) and South Floyd student Emily Spears (eighth grade).

Second place winners included South Floyd student Weston Taylor (third grade); Duff-Allen Central students Chloe Huff (fourth grade) and Gracie McDavid (seventh grade); Allen Elementary students Andrew Huynh (fifth grade) and Caleb Combs (sixth grade) and Betsy Layne student Karly Williams (eighth grade).

Chloe Huff, Jackson Hall and Allie Hamilton each also earned honors at the district’s first math bee last year.

Adkins said, “We were excited to hand out trophies to our first and second place winners and we loved seeing the kids push themselves mentally, much like an athlete does physically. We also want to thank Kolby Huff from South Floyd and Tina Williams from Allen for coordinating this event. Please join us in congratulating our winners.”