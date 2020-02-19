The Mountain Arts Center is giving local singers an opportunity to be heard on stage.
The MAC is seeking lead and background vocalists for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry, the center’s signature show.
“With 2020 beginning it’s 30th anniversary, this successful music review displays a wide collection of entertainment ranging from country, bluegrass, classic rock, gospel, comedy, and more,” a press release said.
Local singers who want to perform may schedule an appointment for an audition by calling, (606) 889-9125.
The auditions will be held on March 14, beginning at 10 a.m. at the MAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.