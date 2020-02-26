Students from Floyd County and across the region traveled to Prestonsburg to compete in the Kentucky Big Sandy Chapter MATHCOUNTS competition, held Feb. 15 at the Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

Students from one Floyd County school earned second place overall.

A team of middle school “Mathletes” from Pikeville Junior High School took top honors at the event, earning the right to compete at the state competition on March 21. Members of the winning team were Andrew Ferguson, Noah Howie, Aneesh Sharma, Maximillian Eli Tan and Coach Ginger Mullins.

Sharma, an eighth grader from Pikeville Junior High School, earned the top individual honor, and will be awarded a full scholarship to the University of Kentucky, a four-year $1,000 scholarship to Western Kentucky University and a $500 scholarship from the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers.

The second place team was from James D. Adams Middle School and included members Ally Hamilton, Kaden Lewis, Grace Miller, Sara Springer and Coach Jennifer West.

The teams participated in three competition rounds, Spring, Target and Team. Individual students also competed for scholarships in two rounds, Spring and Target, and only the top two individuals not on a winning team advance to the state MATHCOUNTS.

More than 100,000 students across the U.S. participate each year in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series, a national math competition that aims to build confidence and problem-solving skills for students who participate.

“Programs like MATHCOUNTS are critical to preparing students to succeed in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) careers of the future,” a press release said.

MATHCOUNTS was founded by the National Society of Professional Engineers, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and CNA Insurance.

Participating teams and their members included:

•Pikeville Junior High students Andrew Ferguson, Noah Howie, Aneesh Sharma, Maximillian Eli Tan, Collier Fuller, Isabella Mulkey, Allara Parsons, Aastha Patel, Adrian Shepherd, Rylee Theiss, Coach Ginger Mullins and Co-Coach Ashley Adams.

•J.D. Adams Middle School students Ally Hamilton, Kaden Lewis, Grace Miller, Sara Springer, Brody Brown, Luke Hall, Drake Hatfield, Taegan Slone and Coach Kasey Toole

•Allen Elementary students Caleb Combs, Jada Reynolds, Jacob Roberts, Hanna Spears, Elizabeth Goodman, Heaven Kazmar, Jayden Rose and Coach Tina Williams

•John M. Stumbo Elementary students Morgan Newsome, Brooklyn Rogers, Lucas Wolford and Coach Keenan Cischke

•Johnson County Middle School students Cole Butcher, Josie Dials, Emily Farler, Bryce Ferguson and Coach Jackie Meade

The Kentucky Big Sandy Chapter program is sponsored by the cities of Pikeville and Prestonsburg, Alchemy Engineering, Summit Engineering and Southern Bliss of Pikeville. Leadership at the local levels of the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series is provided by members of the Big Sandy Chapter of the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers.

The national sponsors of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation are Raytheon Company, U.S. Department of Defense, Northrop Grumman Foundation, National Society of Professional Engineers, CNA Insurance, Texas Instruments Incorporated, 3Mgives, Phillips 66, Art of Problem Solving and NextThought.