Students at two Floyd County elementary schools earned top honors at a regional Governor’s Cup competition.

At the Region 22 competition, May Valley Elementary became the regional overall champ and earned first place as well in Future Problem Solving. Prestonsburg Elementary earned second place in Quick Recall and Future Problem Solving.

Those teams competed alongside students at Allen, Duff-Allen, Betsy Layne, John M. Stumbo, South Floyd and several schools in Knott County for Region 22 honors. The competition is governed by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition.

Superintendent Danny Adkins congratulated the schools on the accomplishment as well as students who performed well in the competition.

“Congratulations academic students,” his statement said. “If there were a state competition for elementary, those of you scoring in the top five would be state bound. Thank you for your dedication and we expect to see you all next academic season. We’re proud of our academic teams and want to wish the middle and high school teams and students the best of luck at state.”

State competition is in Louisville March 14-16.

Individual and team scores in Region 22 include:

Final overall

1. May Valley

3. Prestonsburg

4. South Floyd

Future Problem Solving

1. MVES

2. PES

3. SFES

4. John M. Stumbo

Quick Recall

2. PES

3. MVES

Math

1. Jackson Hall, MVES

3. Reagan Laferty, MVES

4. Colin Hatfiled, PES

5. Andrew Huynh, AES

Science

2. Drew Akers, MVES

3. Kaelyn McWherter, MVES

5. Allie Roberts, JMS

Social Studies

1. Bryson Patton, MVES

4. Haidyn O’Brian, PES

5. Branch Pennington, Duff-Allen Central

Language Arts

2. Kaelyn McWherter, MVES

3. Jackson Hall, MVES

Arts & Humanities

1. Amelia Gilbert, PES

2. Reagan Laferty, MVES

3. Drew Akers, MVES

4. Kyriah Barnett, MVES

Composition

1. Ava Mays, SFES

1. Lily Maynard, PES

3. Danielle Ashia, MVES

4. Aubrey Setser, MVES