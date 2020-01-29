Multiple award-winning rock and blues act Tedeschi Trucks Band will make their Eastern Kentucky debut on Feb. 25 in the Willard and Lucy Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center.

The band is led by veteran Blues vocalist Susan Tedeschi, and her husband Derek Trucks, who was a 15-year veteran of the Allman Brothers Band before they retired.

Susan Tedeschi was born in Boston into a musical family. After high school, she studied at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Tedeschi’s focus on her guitar playing also increased, inspired by electric blues legends like Otis Rush and Magic Sam. Her professional debut album Just Won’t Burn (1999) achieved gold status, thrusting her into the national spotlight and earning her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2000. Throughout the 2000s she toured with a string of musical icons including members of the Grateful Dead, the Rolling Stones and personal heroes like B.B. King, Buddy Guy and Taj Mahal.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida and named after a much-loved Derek and the Dominoes album, Derek Trucks picked up his first guitar at age 8 when his dad bought it for him at a garage sale.

He was touring as a headliner with his own band by age 11, and opening for The Allman Brothers Band (Butch Trucks was his uncle) at 13. It wasn’t long before his services were called on to tour with Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, and at age 19 by The Allman Brothers, for whom he would fill the late Duane Allman’s shoes until their last shows in 2014. Trucks toured throughout with his own Grammy Award-winning Derek Trucks Band, sometimes splitting time between three bands in a single year.

Still in his 30s, Trucks has already earned two Grammy awards in addition to a lifetime achievement Grammy and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction for his tenure with the Allmans. He is the youngest person on Rolling Stone’s top 100 Rock Guitarists of all-time list – voted #16 by his peers and industry leaders.

Tedeschi Trucks Band’s accolades include two Grammy awards, another Grammy nomination and four Blues Music Awards.

Their double live album, Live From The Fox Oakland was nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2018. They have released four studio albums and two live albums since 2011.

Mountain Arts Center Director Joe Campbell told the Prestonsburg Tourism Commission this year that tickets for this concert have been sold to residents from 18 other states, including Colorado, New Mexico, North Carolina and New York.

The band regularly sells out in other states, Campbell said, reporting he received calls from people in Texas wanting to know how they landed the band for a concert at the MAC.

“It’s a huge get, and it’s putting this building on the map in a whole other level,” Campbell said.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band concert will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the MAC in Prestonsburg.

The ticket prices start at $72. They can be purchased by visiting the MAC box office, by calling, 888-MAC-ARTS, online at, macarts.com.