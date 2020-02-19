Floyd County residents have the opportunity to help a nonprofit organization that helps children who have been abused.
The “It’s All for Children Telethon” will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. The event, hosted by Gearheart Communications and WYMT, will raise funds for Judi’s Place for Kids, a child advocacy center that helps children who have been abused and their non-offending family members.
The telethon will feature entertainment by Nick Jamerson, Coaltown Dixie, Waylon Nelson and Savannah Jo. Caroline Mills, the 10-year-old daughter of Eric and Carolea Mills, will also perform a solo dance at the telethon.
The suggested donation is $5 at the door. People who donate $25 or more will be entered into a chance to win a guitar that’s been autographed by Tyler Childers, and people who donate at least $25 and attend the telethon in person will receive an extra entry for the guitar drawing for attending in person.
Donations will be accepted at the door, by phone and on the text-to-give line, (606) 653-9704. The telethon will be broadcast live by Gearheart Communications on its television channel and radio stations and on WYMT’s Heroes and Icons channel, which is available through Gearheart, Suddenlink, Foothills and Big Sandy Broadband cable services.
The telethon will also be streamed live by Geaerheart Communications on its Facebook page.
For more information, visit Judi’s Place on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.