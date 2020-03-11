A Floyd Chronicle

and Times Staff Report

Local residents are encouraged to participate in this year’s “Clean Sweep.”

The annual event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 14, at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park.

Volunteers are requested to help pick up trash and litter around the lake at this event, which is jointly hosted by the park, the Friends of Jenny Wiley and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Dewey Lake.

Supplies will be provided to volunteers, and the event will also feature T-shirts, a cookout and door prizes for those who help with the cleanup.

The event is made possible with donations from local businesses. Officials at Highlands ARH, McDowell ARH and ARH Our Lady of Way agreed to partner with the Friends of Jenny Wiley and other organizations on this project. The hospitals donated $3,000 for the event on March 4.

Organizers have been planning the Clean Sweep for several months. This year’s theme is “Love Your Lake.”

Local residents who are interested in volunteering may register at 9 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Stumbo Convention Center at the park.

For more information, call the Corps at, (606) 886-6709 or the park at, (606) 889-1790.