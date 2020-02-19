The Wheelwright Fire Department is hosting a fundraising concert this month.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Wheelwright City Gym.

“This event will be hosted by the Wheelwright Fire Dept. and will serve to raise funds for the department’s needs,” a press release said.

The concert will feature performances by several local musicians, including Nathan Hall, Casey Lyn Tackett and the band Sweet Run.

Officials report that several firefighters will also be on stage.

“Several surprises lay in store as actual firefighters will be performing,” a press release said.

All monies raised at the concert will be “given directly to the Wheelwright Fire Department” to “aid them in future endeavors” as they “seek to make a safer and happier Wheelwright,” according to the press release.

Concessions will be also be available at the concert.

For more information, call, (606) 452-4100.