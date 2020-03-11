Thomas Stacy Jr., the former foster care program supervisor who was recently indicted alongside his wife for allegedly abusing children in his care since 2008, is dying, family members reported last week.
During a bond hearing for Stacy on Thursday, his daughter Kaitlyn Stacy, 20, and his mother-in-law Kay Swafford, testified that he is dying and has between six months and a year to live.
Kaitlyn Stacy testified that her father has non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver and was waiting for a liver transplant prior to his arrest in this case.
She and Swafford both testified that Thomas Stacy was taken off the organ donation list after he was arrested.
Thomas Stacy Jr. and his wife Jennifer Stacy, who each worked as supervisors in a Mountain Comprehensive Care Center foster care program — as well as other foster care programs for more than a decade — were both indicted on four counts of first-degree criminal abuse and one count of misdemeanor assault, with the grand jury alleging that they intentionally abused or permitted the abuse of five children in their care between 2008 and January.
Thomas Stacy, who also served as a pastor prior to his arrest, also faces one count of first-degree sodomy for allegedly engaging in “deviate sexual intercourse” with a child by forcible compulsion between 2012 and 2017 and on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse for allegedly having sexual contact with children at various times from 2008 to 2020.
KSP Det. Tiffany Bond testified about the allegations during a bond hearing held recently for Jennifer Stacy.
Bond reported that four children in the Stacy home had undergone forensic interviews at the Big Sandy Child Advocacy Center, also known as Judi’s Place, and that another alleged victim, who no longer lives in the home, corroborated statements made by those children.
She reported social services had waged “numerous investigations” about alleged abuse in the home over a period of years, but none of those allegations were substantiated. She also reported that a juvenile in the home used a cellphone to videotape the alleged abuse to prove it was occurring.
Those recordings, she testified, showed alleged abuse from Thomas Stacy and what is believed to be the voice of Jennifer Stacy, as well as “a lot of screaming and cursing,” “smacks,” and “children crying and screaming.”
Bond testified that one of the children had a bruise that is alleged to have been caused by the couple, but she said both Thomas and Jennifer Stacy denied the allegations, saying the child had been bitten by another child.
She said the KSP confiscated a broken backscratcher as evidence, reporting that the children claimed to have been repeatedly beaten by backscratchers in the home.
On Thursday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner called Bond to the stand to testify about the allegations against Thomas Stacy. In her prior testimony, she mentioned an alleged incident in which Thomas Stacy was accused of threatening the children with a gun.
Public Advocate Garland Arnett, objected, however, when Turner asked Bond how the investigation started.
“The charges are what the charges are. We’re not here to try the case on any of the facts of the case … The question here should be what the bond should be … I don’t think this is the appropriate time to put on what is alleged to have occurred,” Arnett said. “This isn’t a trial.”
Circuit Judge Tom Smith agreed and asked Det. Bond to step down. Arnett called Kaitlyn Stacy to testify.
“He has, like, non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver,” she said. “Basically, I’m not 100 percent sure, but it’s like where his liver is basically dying and he, currently, the doctor says he’s got six months to a year to live.”
She testified that her father has had frequent hospital stays for about 10 years because of the illness and that he was taken off the transplant list because he was in jail.
In her testimony, Swafford said she’s been a nurse for 41 years and has known Thomas Stacy for 22 years. She said she cared for him at his home at times and has reviewed his medical records.
She said he was a patient at Highlands ARH on the day he was arrested. She said he was on a transplant waiting list, but his name was dropped from the list after he was arrested.
She also testified that he was given six months to a year to live and reported he must be on a special diet.
She also claimed that the first couple of days he was incarcerated in Floyd County he did not receive his medications because she said the jail doesn’t have a nurse on weekends.
“He’s a very sick man,” she said. She suggested he be released on home incarceration.
Turner asked her whether being in a secure hospital setting would be more beneficial for him.
“No,” Swafford said.
“So, he’s so sick, he’s going to die, but the answer is not to go to a hospital, it’s to just go home?” Turner asked.
When she suggested that the care provided at a hospital wouldn’t be good, Turner said, “So, you going to do his transplant there at the house, or what?”
As he continued with the questioning about placing him in a hospital setting, Swafford agreed that Stacy might benefit from placement there.
When Turner asked whether the child sexual abuse charges against Thomas Stacy had anything to do with his removal from the transplant list, Swafford told him, “As I understand it, the law says they’re innocent until proven guilty.”
Turner asked her again.
“You’re telling me that if he’s released, that no matter what he’s charged with, if he’s charged with 10 murders or whatever, the hospital won’t take any of that into account. Is that what you’re saying?” Turner asked.
Swafford told him the hospital shouldn’t have that information.
“They wouldn’t have that information? What if I sent it to them, do you think they’ve have it then?” Turner said. “Then what would happen? You think they’d care then?”
“I don’t know,” she said.
“We’ll find out. We’ll find out. I’ll send them the indictments and the police reports,” Turner said.
Arnett called Cody Johnson, a pretrial services officer who also testified at the bond hearing for Jennifer Stacy.
He reported that Thomas Stacy was assessed as having a low risk to reoffend and not appear back in court, reporting his probability of reappearing in court was 90 percent and his probability of not reoffending was 96 percent, according to a risk assessment the state uses to assign bonds.
He said Thomas Stacy had no prior misdemeanor or felony charges and that the assessment recommended he be released on his own recognizance or on an unsecured bond.
As he did during the hearing for Jennifer Stacy, Turner asked Johnson to confirm that the risk assessment’s most common recommendation is low risk and that the assessment is “heavily biased” toward releasing prisoners on non-financial bonds.
Arnett objected when Turner suggested the risk assessment was used by the state to save funds by housing fewer prisoners, but Smith overruled him and Turner continued questioning, asking whether the type of alleged offense is taken into account on the risk assessment.
Johnson told him, “If it’s a violent charge, it does ask you, but it doesn’t take any points off.”
When Turner suggested that being charged with murder or being charged with shoplifting gum from Walmart would not impact Thomas Stacy’s risk assessment, Arnett objected again, saying that all Class C and Class D felonies are, by definition, non-violent offenses.
Arnett said he objected because the line of questioning “gets us nowhere” in the case. Turner said Johnson was called to testify about the credibility of the computer program used for the risk assessment and his questioning was geared to show weaknesses in the program. Smith overruled the objection and Turner continued the questioning. He asked Johnson if he’s known the program to give the wrong recommendation.
Johnson agreed. He testified that he saw a defendant who had been assessed as low risk who did not appear in circuit court that day for a hearing.
In final questioning, Arnett suggested that the program Turner “has been attacking” was developed with statistics and data and there’s no scientific data to show that it’s wrong.
“Not that I’m aware of,” Johnson said.
Smith asked Turner whether he had witnesses to call, and Turner said that would be up to the court’s desire, noting the charges in the case.
“Let me say at this time, so that you will understand where I’m coming from on this,” Smith said. “At this point in time, my inclination is to maintain the bond as is, but to make arrangements to see if we cannot have Mr. Stacy be placed in a medical facility. We have those. They would be secure medical facilities and make sure that gets appropriate health care.”
He explained he had two considerations about that decision, determining whether Stacy is a flight risk or determining whether he is a danger to the community. He noted it doesn’t appear that Stacy is a flight risk, but he isn’t sure about whether he could endanger others.
“What I do have to take into consideration is the fact that the, and I think this is an exceptional situation we have, the alleged victims are minors and I don’t have any idea where these minors are,” Smith said.
He asked Arnett to work with Turner to find a suitable secure hospital facility where Stacy could be incarcerated.
“Where he is, is a death sentence, you honor,” Arnett said.
“Well, I’m no doctor and we haven’t had any doctors testify,” Smith said. “But what I am willing to do is allow you all to see if you can make arrangements … so Mr. Stacy can be placed somewhere so he can receive medical care. I don’t want to make it a death sentence, but I am concerned about the, in essence, the issues with these (minors), where they are and what kind of position they’re in, in terms of their well-being.”
Arnett emphasized that the alleged victims range in age from 12 to 18 and they no longer reside in the Stacy home.
“And that’s all well and good, but I want, I want to get a better grasp on the circumstances, or at least to maintain the status quo,” said Smith, who sat in for Judge Johnny Ray Harris at this hearing. “Judge Harris may have a different feel of this than I do. At this point in time, if you all can make arrangements to get placement, I’ll certainly sign an order allowing Mr. Stacy to be in some sort of secure treatment facility for his condition.”
When Bond testified in Jennifer Stacy’s case, she reported that the investigation is ongoing and that the KSP is looking into the possibility that there are more victims.
The couple has adopted numerous children and taken in dozens of foster care children since 2002, according to a website from a Lexington organization that promotes adoption. That organization highlighted the couple as one of the success stories for adoption and foster care in 2018, but the pictures and information about the couple and their receipt of that honor at a dinner held that year were removed from the website after news of the indictments were published. That article reported that the couple only adopted teenage boys and that Thomas Stacy previously worked at a foster care agency that only took in teenage boys.
