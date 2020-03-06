Allen has a new police chief, the financial clerk resigned, the clerk’s position is still vacant and officials are still struggling with actions taken without a vote.
Darvin Marsillett, who was hired by the commission on Feb. 18, started working in Allen last week, officials say.
Marsillett, who did not return a call seeking comment, is a retired Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officer who earned accolades for his work there, including the Lifesaving Medal in 2015 after he saved the life of a truck driver who was choking at the weigh station in Prestonsburg and the Officer of the Year award that year.
On Feb. 18, Commissioner Dr. Eilene Kinzer sought to hire Marsillett for $14 per hour, but commissioners Elmer Parsons and Junior Gibson refused, voting instead to hire him at $12.50 per hour.
During a meeting Monday, however, Parsons reported he hired Marsillett for $14 hour, leading to another discussion about his taking action without commission vote.
Kinzer explained to Parsons — as she did on Feb. 18 — that he does not have authority to take actions without a commission vote. At one point Parsons agreed Marsillett was getting paid $12.50, per the Feb. 18 vote, but when Kinzer pointed out that Marsillett said otherwise, Parsons changed his statement.
“It was,” Parsons said. “$14 an hour. That’s what we agreed on.”
Kinzer voiced concern about the action taken without a vote, but said she has no problem paying him that amount. The commission voted to pay him that rate, reporting after the meeting they would vote to do so retroactively.
A majority of the meeting was spent discussing the need for a city clerk as well as financial statements and an audit — things the city needs to complete in order to qualify for state funding.
Parsons reported that Gina Vaughn, who was hired by the commission last year to work as a financial clerk, quit.
“She resigned. She quit over something ... in the newspaper,” Parsons said. “But I talked to her today, I’d like for her to come back. She was getting this audit real close.”
Last month, Kinzer voiced concerns over two checks totaling $926 for Vaughn, and Parsons reported that he had hired her — without a commission vote — to work part time for $8.50 per hour. Kinzer said she was not allowed to work that much because the commission had not approved it.
Last month and again on Monday, Kinzer asked to see paperwork that Vaughn has been paid to prepare for the city. Parsons informed her, again, that he didn’t know where it is.
Kinzer made a motion to hire another woman, who was interviewed by the commission in December, as city clerk, and Commissioner Josh Kinzer seconded the motion, but it failed for lack of a vote.
Gibson said he didn’t think it was right not to let Vaughn be the city’s clerk, suggesting she should be offered the job first.
“Well, she doesn’t want the job. She just resigned,” Kinzer said.
Parsons said Vaughn told him she would come back if “the newspaper would lighten up on her.”
“She just don’t want it,” Parsons said, telling the reporter in the meeting that he doesn’t want his picture in the paper anymore.
At one point in the discussion, it was suggested that the city paid Vaughn for work that her sister performed on her behalf, although commissioners denied that after the meeting.
“I’ll remind everybody here, I voted to hire Gina ... I don’t have any problem doing that, I just think that if we’re going to have her do clerk duties she just needs to be here doing them, like tonight,” Josh Kinzer said.
Parsons explained, “Let me explain what’s happening, how we’ve got this straightened up so quick. Gina’s got the job and her sister helps her. She pays her sister to help.”
Eilene Kinzer told him the city should only be paying Vaughn when she is physically in the building, not when her sister is working on her behalf.
“But we only can pay Gina when she’s physically here,” she said. “We can’t pay for the hours that her sister’s here. So, is she’s physically here 20 — physically here Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 8 to 4? ... She has to be here. Her sister can’t fill in for her. She actually has to be here.”
Josh Kinzer suggested Parsons talk to Vaughn about her requirements for a city clerk’s position, saying she needs a “clear job description” that’s “similar to the clerk duties that we need filled.”
He suggested tabling the matter and Eilene Kinzer asked that Vaughn undergo an interview.
“Guys, I tell you what, if we hire a new clerk mid-stream, we’re six months behind again,” Parsons said.
He asked for legal advice.
“What is the law for her being here 20 hours a week, if she hires her sister to help her and she’s here like seven or eight hours a week, then her sister comes in and finishes up? What’s the law on that?” Parsons asked.
County Attorney Keith Bartley, filling in for City Attorney Beth Shortridge, said a vote is required to hire Vaughn’s sister.
“If you all want to hire the sister, you have to vote on that, and you’d have to have a majority vote of a quorum at an officially called meeting, but obviously, you can’t pay the sister if you haven’t agreed to hire her,” Bartley said.
Eilene Kinzer emphasized that if Vaughn is hired, she is paid only for the hours that at city hall and that the city is “not paying for the hours that she is having someone else to work for her.”
“That’s not allowed, correct?” she asked Bartley.
He said, “I don’t believe, under that fact scenario, it would be allowed, but I do think that you all, collectively, can determine what hours she works, does she has to come to meetings and all of that, not her,” Bartley said.
Parsons said the city won’t be paying Vaughn’s sister because Vaughn will pay her.
“Let me make sure we’re all on the same page,” Eilene Kinzer said. “So, let’s say the hours are eight to four on a Monday. If Ms. Gina is here eight to four, Ms. Gina will get paid, eight to four. If Ms. Gina is here from eight to 12 and her sister is here from 12 to four, then we’re only paying Ms. Gina from eight to 12. The rest of it is all volunteer.”
Josh Kinzer questioned where there are laws regarding volunteers who serve as city clerk.
Bartley said the commission can make that decision, noting, “I don’t think a sister can decide” that for a city.
“Whatever we do, I think we need to do it this coming week because Mr. Palmer’s (Richard F. Paulmann) calling. He’s wanting the stuff (for the audit),” Parsons said.
Josh Kinzer voiced concerns about the CPA receiving city financial records.
“So, it sounds like he’s undertaking work with the expectation of getting paid when we haven’t voted to pay him,” he said.
Parsons said Paulmann has not yet done any work for the city.
“The work that’s been done has been done with Gina and her sister,” Parsons said.
Eilene Kinzer repeated her request about the documents Vaughn was paid to complete for the city. Parsons told her, again, that he doesn’t know where they’re at.
“She sent a lot of that to Richard. Yeah, a lot of that’s gone to Richard,” Parsons said.
Kinzer reported that on Dec. 30, the state reported Allen needed a certified bank statement to complete the 2019 financial statement filing in order to qualify for funding. When she asked the status on that work by Vaughn, Parsons called “Christy.”
“Who’s Christy?” Eilene Kinzer asked.
“That’s her sister,” Parsons said, leading Kinzer to say, “Oh. Was she the one doing the financial statements?”
Via telephone, Christy Fields reported that she got the city’s certified bank statement for 2017 and 2019 “for the audit.” Kinzer asked whether she and Vaughn completed financial statements for the 2017 and 2018 fiscal years, which the state needs before the city can get road aid.
“No, I did not. I didn’t realize we needed those,” she said.
Parsons said that he’ll ask Fields to come in and get those documents in order.
“She’ll volunteer ... but she still needs to get paid, somehow or another, for volunteering,” Parsons said. “We’ll pay her through Gina or somebody.”
Eilene Kinzer told him, “Well, volunteering is volunteering. It’s not getting paid for volunteer work.”
Parsons told her, “Well, she’s not going to do that, and until she comes and signs off that, I’m not going to let anybody in that office, either.”
Bartley repeated his advice, stating, “The majority of the council gets to decide if that girl gets to volunteer or not, and if you choose to hire her, that requires a majority vote as well.”
Parsons said that the “work needs to be done,” reporting that the city has not had an audit since 2008 and that there are no financial records for 2015 in Allen.
He shared a text message from Fields, who reported that the certified bank statements were sent “with the audit stuff” to “Palmer” (Paulmann), not the state.
Prior to the end of the meeting, Parsons said about Fields, “I’m not going to ask her to work for nothing without getting paid. That’s not right.”
The Kinzers pointed out that she agreed to volunteer.
The city paid $5,000 to CPA David Garrett to do an audit in 2016, but he quit, reporting in a letter that the documents he was given to review had missing invoices totaling 83 percent 2013, 42 percent in 2014 and 54 percent in 2015, and noting the lack of other documentation, including bank statements. Parsons said he called 11 CPAs who declined to take the job after that, claiming that stories in the newspaper made Garrett quit and kept other CPAs from wanting to do the city’s audit.
When asked after the meeting why the city is sending financial paperwork to a CPA who has not been hired, Parsons said “Palmer” (Paulmann) has been screening city financial records to determine whether he will do the audit — the same reason financial documents were sent to him by the former clerk in 2018 and 2019.
“We sent him several boxes of stuff, but as far as hiring him, we haven’t signed any contract whatsoever,” Parsons said. “And to do that, you have to have sign the contract ... We haven’t paid him a nickel yet and he hasn’t sent a bill or anything. When he comes in here, he’ll either tell us he’ll take the job or he won’t.”
Paulmann conducts audits for several local governments, including Southern Water. In July 2019, the Kentucky Public Service Commission grilled him because he didn’t catch a $35,000 embezzlement that an employee repaid and because he did not catch questionable credit card purchases at restaurants. He reported that those purchases were less than $160,000 — the “tolerable measurement” he used for the district’s audits.
