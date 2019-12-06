A Prestonsburg resident wants to open an ambulance service in Floyd County.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reports that Louisville attorney Mark Leach filed an application for a Certificate of Need on behalf of the newly-formed company, Emergent Care EMS, to establish a ground ambulance service in Floyd County.
The Cabinet reports that opening the ambulance will cost more than $400,000. The application was filed at the end of October, but the Cabinet is required to provide public notice by Dec. 19, the agency reports online.
If the application is successful, the company, Emergent Care EMS, will be the second Class 1 ALS/BLS ground ambulance service providing emergency medical transportation for Floyd County residents. EMS services are also provided by Lifeguard Ambulance in Floyd County.
Prestonsburg resident Robert Osborne organized Emergent Care EMS as a business with the Kentucky Secretary of State in July, reporting that the business will have fewer than 50 employees and provide emergency medical ambulance services. The business’ address is listed on South Roberts Drive, Prestonsburg. Wheelwright officials mentioned this proposal during a meeting in August, reporting that Osborne requested letters of support from the city. Osborne, however, did not want to comment at that time.
The application reports that the company will employ six EMTs, six paramedics and one medical officer, operating two ambulances from a “base station” in Prestonsburg and a “satellite station” in McDowell. The ambulance will seek to enter into mutual aid agreements with area emergency responders and fire departments, the application says.
“The Emergent Care EMS (‘The Company’) proposes to establish a Class 1 ALS/BLS ground ambulance service,” the application states. “The Company intends to operate two vehicles equipped to provide ALS-level service. The service will operate from a base station located in Prestonsburg, Floyd County, Kentucky, with a satellite station based in McDowell, Floyd County, Kentucky.”
In seeking the Certificate of Need, the application highlights the county’s health status, reporting that over a third of the county is considered “in less than good health” and that the county ranks 119th out of 120 counties in the state in health outcomes, 114th in length of life and 118th in quality of life.
“The company’s development of an ambulance service in Floyd County will improve the response times for patients in need of ALS and BLS emergency transport in Floyd County,” the application states. “Lifeguard, because of the limited resources provided and the positioning of its ambulances in the county, is falling short of responding within acceptable times for a significant percentage of its calls.
Timely access to ambulance services is directly related to better outcomes for patients with urgent or emergent health conditions.”
The cabinet is expected to make its final decision on the application by March 2020.
