The Floyd County Board of Education took steps to officially create a new academy this week.
During a meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, the board unanimously approved a proposal to create the Floyd County STEM/Career Academy and create the principal’s position for it.
The academy will help the district meet “transitional needs” of high school students who are “inclined’ to seeking careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) fields, documents provided to board members said.
Superintendent Danny Adkins reported that planning is still underway for the academy, and more details will be released as those plans are finalized.
Current plans call for the academy to be opened in a facility the district already owns, with students from throughout the district being bused from their home schools to that location to participate in the academy for either one full day or one-half of a day.
Adkins estimated that between 45 to 60 students will be part of the first academy class. It will be offered free of charge, with some students being selected via an application process and others being selected randomly.
Adkins said the preliminary plans call for the academy to offer three career pathways for students, a pre-engineering pathway, a computer science pathway and a heavy equipment operator pathway. He said district officials are considering adding another career pathway at the academy, but that determination is not yet final.
“This will be in a certain location and students will apply,” Adkins said. “And when we get to the pre-engineering, they’ll have to be some pre-requisites and some screening to that application, but our goal for computer science pathway and certainly our heavy equipment pathway ... those kids, they’ll apply, and they’ll just be pulled out randomly. Because we’ve already got the Early College Academy in place, and we don’t want to service the same students. We want to service these students that learn hands-on technology, hands-on engineering. We want them to be able to come in and get that problem-solving and computational thinking that it takes to, again, just to solve real-world problems.”
Students will gain certifications upon completion of the STEM academy, some of which may qualify them for employment after high school graduation and/or give students a “leg up” when they apply to college.
Adkins said district officials have visited STEM academies in Laurel and Fayette counties, as well as other states, as part of the planning process.
“It’s something that I wanted to do when I got down here simply because I wanted to, you know, you’ve got so many generations of students that are sitting on $150,000 or $200,000 worth of college debt because we’ve pushed college, college, college, college, college, and they can’t find jobs to even help pay that debt,” Adkins said.
He said that’s why district officials like the computer science pathway. He said Dr. Jeff Shannon at Prestonsburg High School conducted a survey and determined that network engineering was one of the fastest-growing occupations in Eastern Kentucky.
“Everybody’s got to be connected now, so that network engineering is a big piece of what we’re doing. Our computer science pathway is going to really lead into that,” Adkins said. “So, we’re looking at coding. We’re looking at all those types of things that we do on the STEM bus, again, as far as the little robots and all of that stuff, but coding is the biggest piece. We’ve got to get these students thinking with computational thinking ... Right now, we’re educating kids for jobs that really don’t even exist yet. It’s like shooting at a moving target.”
Adkins said KDE approval is not required for the academy because the district will be offering programs that are already approved by KDE.
Adkins said the district probably has most of the equipment it needs for the academy, but he said additional equipment would cost around $40,000 to $50,000. He said federal funding may be available for that expense. In hiring a principal, Adkins said the district will seek someone who can serve as principal and teacher at the academy.
