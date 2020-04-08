Appalachian Newspapers
As the response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues, Appalachian Newspapers has made several adjustments in recent days and weeks that ensures we’re able to continue serving you through this time.
“These are completely uncharted waters, and there are challenges, but we’re working to face them and to ensure that readers can continue to be informed of what’s going on in the communities we serve now and in the future,” Appalachian Newspapers Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck said.
Some of the actions taken by the company in response to the response to COVID-19 include:
• Continuing to operate to deliver information both online and in print on which you can rely to know what’s going on in your community, both in response to COVID-19, but also beyond, as we continue covering our local governments and courts, as well as bring you the stories of your friends and neighbors while ensuring our employees and the public are as protected as possible.
• Changed printing schedules with some newspapers, including the Appalachian News-Express, which is now delivered only on Tuesdays and Fridays, and The Paintsville Herald and Floyd County Chronicle and Times, which are delivered only on Wednesdays. This helps our staff to maintain social distancing guidelines while still delivering the information you need.
• Early in the res-ponse, we established sections, free-of-charge on our websites, dedicated to ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its local impacts. These pages continue to be updated as new information comes available and this information is also delivered via our Facebook and Twitter accounts. Again, this is delivered free-of-charge to our readers thanks to local businesses which are sponsoring these pages. We have received many calls about the reduction in the number of advertising inserts in your local newspaper. This is due to several reasons, including the temporary closure of, or extreme limitations on, non-life-sustaining retailers and temporary supply chain issues with local grocers and others preventing those businesses from being able to advertise products due to availability.
“We expect that this is a temporary measure that will be remedied as soon as the response to COVID-19 begins to wane in the coming months,” Vanderbeck said. “We know this is an inconvenience, as this is something our readers expect. We will continue to have some of these inserts, including coupons, as long as they are available during this time. However, we continue to feature advertising by many local businesses and are working with our customers to ensure they can communicate with their loyal customers in as many ways as possible, whether that be in print or on online.”
Vanderbeck said it is important for local businesses to support each other during this time.
“We encourage our readers to support our advertisers, as much as possible during these challenging times for all of us,” he said. “At the end of all this, our communities will depend on these businesses to help re-establish a growing local economy. Supporting them now means the road to restoring the local economy is a little less bumpy once we’re past this current time.”
We remain available to our customers who are interested in supporting the newspapers through either buying a print or online subscription or if you want to advertise changes in your business or reach our readers to communicate how you’re continuing to operate your business, contact us at, (800) 539-4054.
“As Gov. Andy Beshear says, ‘We will get through this; we will get through this together,’” Vanderbeck said. “There has never been a more important time for you to have consistent, reliable and credible local news coverage. Despite the changes and uncertainty, we are still here, giving you the information you need for your daily life, and plan to be here, still serving you, long after the COVID-19 virus is defeated. Thank you for continuing to support local journalism.”
