Art students at Betsy Layne High School want motorists to “Yield to the Bobcat” on the blade they painted as part of Highway District 12’s Paint the Plow challenge. People who drive on US 23 will see the winter scene that features bobcats resting on either side of a mountain highway.
This is the second year that Shannon Shepherd’s art students have participated in the program. Because last winter was rather mild, last year’s painted blade will also be seen on the highway in Floyd County.
“We are thrilled that these art teachers allowed their students to participate in our Paint the Plow program,” said Mary Westfall-Holbrook, D12’s chief district engineer, a BLHS graduate. “Not only does this give them a project that is different from most, it gives motorists something fun and interesting to see. Plus, our crew members are really proud of the blades they get to show off on our highways. Most of the crew members either graduated from these high schools or have children who are now students there. It is another way to connect with the people we serve and for these young people to show off their talents and creativity.”
Other high schools participating this year include Northpoint, Jenkins Independent, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley, Belfry and Johnson Central. Participation was voluntary and open to any high school in D12’s service area.
