BLHS student honored

Floyd Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins reported on Monday, April 17, that a Duff-Allen Central Elementary student has been selected to attend the Kentucky Governor's School for Entrepreneurs this summer.
Maddie Duff a junior at Betsy Layne High School is the first student from Floyd County Schools to be selected for the program, Adkins reported.
"Congratulations Maddie Duff," he said. "Maddie is our first student from Floyd County Schools that will be part of the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs. We are excited for her to have this opportunity and we can’t wait to hear her perspective about the program once she’s completed the summer session.”
He also said, “The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs is one of three opportunities for students in their junior year of high school with the other two being for Arts and the Scholars Programs. We would love to have more students applying and being chosen for these opportunities to develop their interests and strengths.”
The Kentucky Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs is a three week summer learning program focused on building entrepreneurial skills to help enable future entrepreneurs and leaders for Kentucky. Students will begin with an idea, and while working in teams and honing their skills, they will create products or services. These teams create business models and present them to a panel. Students develop collaborations and communication skills, are encouraged to think more creatively and learn more about the world of business.
For more information, visit, kentuckygse.com/.
