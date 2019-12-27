The Floyd County Board of Education adopted a new handbook for the alternative learning program at the Renaissance Learning Center in Martin.
RLC is geared to meet the needs of students that can’t be addressed in regular classroom settings. The program, which is open to students in grades eight through 12, is designed to help students improve academically and their behavior. It also offers evening classes for students who work or can’t otherwise attend school during the daytime hours.
During a meeting on Dec. 16, the board approved the RLC program handbook, schedule and progress monitoring steps that RLC students are required to meet before graduation.
Superintendent Danny Adkins said the new handbook is based on a state model and better explains the RLC program.
“Nothing was changed with the program. It’s just an updated handbook,” Adkins said. “We based it on what the state recommends as a model for credit recovery and alternative programs.”
The school district just opened the facility on Varia Mountain in Martin this year and hired Stacy Shannon as the new principal there. Adkins reported last week that 47 students are currently enrolled.
The students continue their studies at RLC until their grades improve, Adkins explained.
“They come until they finish the program, until they get caught up, until they graduate,” he said. “There’s a little bit of leeway there, a little bit of leniency, that if they like that model better, then they can stay there, obviously, until they graduate. But many of the students are just there to finish the program or to get caught up.”
According to the handbook, students who may benefit from a “non-traditional education” program that “allows for an independent mode of credit achievement” may enroll voluntarily or involuntarily at RLC.
Teachers and school staff make referrals for students, or students can fill out an application for consideration to be part of the program.
It’s open to students who are “academically deficient” and behind their projected graduation date, not completing course work in a regular classroom, has “attendance issues,” has long-term medical issues, has dropped out, works or has “documented family hardships” that may attending school during daytime hours difficult.
The handbook describes RLC as a “blended program” that “ensures a mixture of face-to-face, online/virtual instruction and competency-based credit learning opportunities.”
It reports that the program is aligned with the Kentucky Academic Standards.
Students enrolled at RLC will have an Individual Learning Plan Addendum that addresses the student’s educational needs and his or her behavioral needs.
These ILPAs will be reviewed quarterly by staff and discussed in team meetings annually, the handbook says.
For more information, call, (606) 886-2354 or visit the district’s website.
