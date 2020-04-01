The cost of the Floyd County Board of Education’s energy saving project — which will provide new roofs at three schools as well as energy upgrades — will be less than initially expected.
During a special meeting and its first-ever virtual meeting held recently, the Floyd County Board of Education moved forward with plans to use energy savings to improve schools.
On March 19, the board met approved a new BG1 for the district’s guaranteed energy savings project.
That document shows the cost has decrease from around $8.6 million, when it was initially approved in January, to more than $7.2 million.
The district plans to fund the project with a local Facilities Support Program of Kentucky bond sale totaling $1.2 million, as well as a general fund bond sale totaling about $6 million.
The goal of the project is to provide new roofs at May Valley, Prestonsburg High School and South Floyd Elementary, renovate the HVAC system at May Valley, implement HVAC control improvements at 10 schools, install LED lighting in all facilities and provide garbage compactors at all schools except Prestonsburg High School and Adams Middle School, which are served by the City of Prestonsburg, and Floyd Central and Prestonsburg Elementary, which already have trash compactors installed.
The district approved a BG1 for the project in January, but needed to make corrections. The new BG1 includes bids received by the district in March and new estimates generated from those bids lowered the cost.
“We already approved one BG1 for that and it was kicked back because in our district facilities plan, it’s not been approved yet by KDE,” Superintendent Danny Adkins said. “It’s been sitting there since about June, or May, actually … They’ve been running short handed and they’ve given us several reasons as to why it hasn’t been approved, but in the original BG1 that was done for this project, it had some schools identified that don’t exist anymore, like South Floyd High School. So, we had to go back and readdress those issues.”
Adkins said because interest rates were lowered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district expects savings on the bonds for this project.
“There will be bonds sold on that … but another thing that’s really, even with the baseball field, the bonds are selling, as you could imagine right now, the rates are really good. So, we’ve been able to save some money that way, too.”
He calls the project a “win-win” for the district because the energy savings is expected to fund the bond payments every year.
He told board members Monday, “One thing that I wanted to point out about the contract is if you look, maybe it’s on the third or fourth page, it specifically outlines that if the energy savings are not enough to cover the bond payment, the energy management company will make up the difference to make up the bond payment. And anything extra or above the bond payment goes back in the general fund.”
The construction is expected to total about $7.16 million, and the fiscal bond agent is expected to receive around $42,000.
At the virtual meeting on Monday, March 23, the board approved additional documents as part of this project.
The BG2 document, described by Adkins as the document detailing the scope of the work, shows how the district plans to reduce energy consumption at each school and district buildings by installing LED lighting and taking other measures.
At the meeting, the board also approved a contract with CMTA Energy Solutions, a company that has coordinated this type of project at other schools in the state and at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
The contract documents approved by the board shows the district is expected to have a guaranteed energy savings of $196,000 annually, with those savings being used to pay the bonds.
“CMTA guarantees the savings over the 20-year term and should the project not achieve the savings identified, CMTA will reimburse Floyd County Schools the shortfall on an annual basis, per the terms of the contract,” CMTA Energy Solutions Project Manager Jonathan Gasser reported in a letter to the district. “The first-year measurement and verification program is included in the contract price and additional years will be invoiced separately.”
The contract calls for the project to be substantially completed by October 1.
It also explains items that CMTA found when conducting an energy audit of the district’s facilities, finding several things that save district funds in energy consumption. That part of the report shows that CMTA discovered an electric meter reading error that caused Duff-Allen Central to be overbilled each month and a water line leak at that school that increased water usage at the school.
