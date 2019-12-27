The Floyd County Board of Education approved the destruction of old financial records previously housed at the Central Office.
The documents will be shredded in accordance records retention requirements, board officials reported.
The board recently moved Central Office staff to the former Allen Central High School in Eastern, and during the move, officials uncovered numerous boxes of old financial records that had been stored.
At a Dec. 16 meeting, board members approved an agreement with SHRED-ALL Documents of Pikeville to provide a “secure cleanout services” of these documents off-site at a AAA NAID Certified security plant. The agreement gives board officials the option to view the destruction of documents remotely to reduce shredding time.
The cost of the service will be determined after the documents are collected for destruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.