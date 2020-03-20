The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway District 12 in Pikeville reports that repairs began on Ky. 1427 in Abbott on Thursday, March 19, and the road will be closed to all traffic for about two weeks.
District 12 Section Engineer Matt Moore said the site is on the Abbott Creek side of the hill between Abbott Creek and State Road Fork.
Over the past several weeks, the embankment below the road bed has become unstable, resulting in a significant loss of pavement.
“We plan to excavate the unstable material and reconstruct the embankment using durable sandstone,” Moore said.
In order to accomplish this work, the road must be closed, not only during normal working hours, but also at night and on weekends. Moore estimated it will take two weeks to complete the job, depending on weather.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” Moore said, “but if we do not make this repair soon, the road will end up being closed anyway because there will not be enough safe driving surface left.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.