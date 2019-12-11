The Floyd County Public Library in Prestonsburg is hosting “Breakfast with the Grinch” this weekend.
The event will feature food, games and crafts. Attendees will enjoy a “Whoville Breakfast Feast,” the library reported, and take photos with the Grinch. The Grinch will also share a story with the children.
It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the library’s Prestonsburg branch.
Admission is free.
