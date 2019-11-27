The Floyd County Fiscal Court moved forward with a program last week that will replace and repair six dilapidated bridges in the county.
During a meeting on Nov. 19, the fiscal court awarded bids for more than $100,000 in bridge repair and replacement projects.
The bids were unanimously awarded to Elite Concrete Construction, owned by Jimmy Hamilton of Stanville, the company that submitted the lowest bid for every project on the replacement and repair list.
The company submitted bids totaling about $114,700 to replace bridges on Salyers Branch, Low Water Branch Rd., Haley Drive and Church of God Circle Drive and to repair bridges on Open Fork and Honey Camp Branch.
The individual bids for these projects were thousands less than the second bidder, Bush and Burchett, which submitted bids collectively totaling more $480,000 for this work.
Elite’s lowest individual bid was a $10,200 bid for repairs on the Open Fork bridge. Bush and Burchett submitted a $65,000 bid for that work.
Elite’s highest bid was $28,000 to replace the Salyers Branch bridge, and that bid is lower than every bid submitted by Bush and Burchett. Its bid was $95,000 for that project.
The fiscal court approved a resolution to participate in the Rural Secondary Program with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid in August. These projects will be funded through the state’s 80/20 bridge program, with the state paying the majority of the cost and the county being responsible for 20 percent of the total.
That resolution approved in August also sought funding for bridge repair and/or replacement at Campbell Branch and Hammond Rd. and Magistrate Ronnie Akers also requested bridge repair and/or replacement at Carman Hollow in Justell and Frasure Branch near John M. Stumbo Elementary.
During the meeting, the fiscal court also approved resolutions adopting a road that services Betsy Layne High School, as well as Chaffins Loop, Stamper Branch and Martin Branch into the county road system, with officials reporting that the roads have been maintained by the county for years.
“These roads are all already being maintained. The Stamper Branch and Martin Branch shows up on our map as a Wayland City street, which it’s never been. George (Ousley) can tell you they’ve always been county roads,” Road Foreman Dale Kimber said. “We just have to have the resolutions so the Big Sandy ADD can change them on the map. It’s all part of this map update that we have to have done by May 2020.”
He said the BLHS road decreased in size and will now stretch from U.S. 23 to the school’s gate, and Chaffins Branch has been maintained by the county for years, but it was not previously named.
He reported that he will likely have similar resolutions in upcoming months as part of the map update project.
“We just don’t want people to think that we’re adopting new roads into the system when we’re out here telling folks we’re not doing any,” Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said.
The county maintains 475 miles of road, Kimber said, and that number may change after the maps are updated.
Kimbler said, “I find discrepancies in our maps every day, every day that I work on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.