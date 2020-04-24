Big Sandy Community and Technical College announced that its electrical technology program ranks number one in Kentucky and number four in the nation.
These rankings were determined by CollegeChoice.net, a web service that helps students and their families find the college program to meet their particular needs. CollegeChoice.net’s rankings are based on categories such as retention rates, program appeal, applicability and affordability.
The college's electrical technology program prepares students for entry-level electrician positions for employment in industry and construction fields. Students receive a mix of theory courses and hands-on experience. The program takes four semesters to complete, and students will earn an Associate’s in Applied Science Electrical Technology.
"Graduates of Big Sandy often go on to be employed as construction electricians, industrial electricians and manufacturing technicians," a press release said. "Big Sandy does have distance learning options, for students looking for flexibility in scheduling. You can expect quality instruction and advising as a part of all degree and certificate programs."
For more information, visit, bigsandy.kctcs.edu or email Charles Vanhoose at, cvanhooseii0001@kctcs.edu or Joe Compton at, joseph.compton@kctcs.edu
