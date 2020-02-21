A Martin resident is facing criminal charges for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor at a tobacco store in Martin.
Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control Investigator Robert Caudill issued a citation against Austin Kyle Owsley, 23, of Beaver Valley Rd. in Martin, with one count of selling alcoholic beverages to minors.
According to the citation, on Feb. 6, as Owsley was working at Fast Lane Tobacco on Ky. 1428 in Martin when he sold a 25 oz. can of Straw-Ber-Rita, an alcoholic beverage, to a 18 year old without obtaining identification or asking for the teenager’s name.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Floyd District Court on March 11.
The charges were filed about a year after an employee at another Fast Lane location was charged with the same crime.
Jessica Gayheart was working at Fast Lane in the Glyn View Plaza in Prestonsburg last February when she was also accused of selling an alcoholic beverage to a minor.
