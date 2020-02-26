A Floyd man who has been in and out of prison for nearly two decades on drug and other charges may be returning to prison after his arrest last week on terms he allegedly violated the terms of his federal supervised release for a third time.
Woody Hamilton, 47, of John Martin Drive, Grethel, was arrested in connection with a warrant issued by the U.S. Probation Office linked to a 2008 conviction for which Hamilton spent nearly a decade behind bars.
According to court documents, Hamilton pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and money laundering and was initially sentenced to more than 12 years in prison, before the sentence was later reduced to 10 years, with three years of supervised release to follow.
Court documents said Hamilton pleaded guilty along with numerous others in relation to a conspiracy prosecutors said operated beginning in 2002 and resulted in different kinds of drugs, including cocaine and oxycodone, being brought in from outside the area. In 2004, documents show, Hamilton was sentenced to prison by a state court and was released in December 2005.
From that point, the documents charged, Hamilton continued to be involved in trafficking activities, leading to his arrest by federal authorities and the conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and money laundering charges.
If Hamilton’s supervised release is revoked, it will be the second time since his release.
According to court documents, Hamilton was released from prison in September 2017 and charged in federal court in March 2018 with violating the terms of his supervised release by using a controlled substance and committing a crime.
Documents said U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove found that Hamilton had violated the terms of his release and sentenced him to 21 months beginning in April 2018.
Hamilton, according to court documents, was released from prison on Oct. 11, 2019, but arrested in December on several charges including possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana. However, his probation was not recommended to be revoked by the U.S. Probation Office based on information that Hamilton was maintaining employment and had begun outpatient counseling, as well as a negative drug test given in January.
However, court documents show, Hamilton was arrested on Feb. 19 in connection with a warrant issued by the U.S. Probation Office charging that his supervision should be revoked because he had allegedly committed a crime and was in possession of a controlled substance.
Hamilton was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Pikeville Tuesday for an initial appearance hearing.
