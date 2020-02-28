By Mary Meadows
The Martin City Council ignored the only official action on which council members voted Tuesday.
During the Feb. 25 meeting, the only vote taken was to amend the meeting agenda — at the request of council members Bonita Compton and April Gayheart — to add discussions of the city’s monthly budget and expenditures, old and new business, public comment and executive session to discuss “possible litigation” related to past-due bills and “possible litigation on staff.”
Compton, Gayheart and council members James Reynolds and Harold Case voted for that change to the agenda and Council Member Charles Justice voted against it.
When it came time to discuss the financials and have public comment, Mayor Sam Howell skipped over those items on the revised agenda, asking for a motion to go into executive session, prompting comments from Compton.
“No, we’ve got three things before we go to that,” Compton said.
“Alright,” Howell said. “The expenditures will be on there. It’s getting worked on. We’re calling somebody in. Second of all, old and new business and public comment was taken off for a reason because you cannot amend that on an agenda.”
Reynolds asked whether there’s a reason those two topics cannot be amended on an agenda.
Howell mentioned calling “Chris,” saying he told him that and that he didn’t give a specific reason. City Attorney Doug Adams, who was present, gave no guidance on the matter during the meeting.
“Well, can we as a council vote to put it back on?” Compton asked. “I mean, this agenda that we was presented not 24 hours prior to the meeting, is pretty embarrassing for the City of Martin and the taxpayers of Martin to look at.”
The original agenda called for a Pledge of Allegiance, approval of the agenda and noted presentations from Summit Engineering and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Compton complained about the lack of transparency in Martin.
“No prior minutes being even approved. We haven’t approved a budget or monthly expenditures since August,” she said. “It was taken off the agenda in September, about monthly expenditures. So, who is approving them and how are they getting approved? Mayor?”
Howell told her, “They ain’t getting approved. You all voted every minutes that come before you down.”
Compton asked who is authorizing city purchases.
“Okay, how are they getting paid? Who is authorizing to pay these bills?” she asked.
Howell suggested that the city would just quit paying all expenses.
“We’ll stop paying everybody. We’ll stop everything as of now. We can fix that real simple,” he said.
Justice told him, “If that’s what you want to do, ain’t it?”
Compton and Reynolds said that’s not what the council wants. Compton said they want the bills paid and they want to know what the city owes.
No action was taken on the matter. Howell asked for a motion for executive session. Officials did not cite the specific exemption or reason for the closed session, as required by Kentucky Open Meetings Laws. They did, however, say after the vote that the closed session was held to discuss “possible litigation” on past due bills and staff.
The closed session lasted about an hour, with no action taken.
Former Deputy Clerk Sharon Caudill, who recently resigned from her position and her seat on the city’s tourism commission, asked the council to remove her name from the signature checks at the bank. She also requested access to her personal belongings in city hall. Howell told her to come back to city hall the following day to pick them up.
When asked after the meeting why the agenda could not be changed to add old and new business and public comments, Howell said an official at the Kentucky League of Cities told him that agendas could not be changed to add old and new business or public comments.
There are no restrictions on council members or commissioners voting to add any item they want to discuss on a regular meeting agenda in Kentucky.
In other news, the council also heard a presentation from Brandon Moore, redevelopment project manager from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Moore presented two documents for the council’s review. One of the documents was related to the relocation agreement between the city and the Corps and the other, explained by Moore and Ted Hamm, chief of the Corps’ hydrology section, was a conditional letter of map revision for the city.
Hamm reported that if the redevelopment is completed, as designed, there will be no negligible flooding impacts either above or below the city. He said the design follows requirements of both the Corps and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, so when the project is completed, as long as it’s built the way it is designed, the city can apply to FEMA and receive a letter of map revision which shows area of the city no longer in the flood zone.
Moore reported that the Corps plans to open an office when trailers are installed during the construction of the low income housing complex on Varia Mountain. That work is set to begin next month.
