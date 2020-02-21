The Floyd County Fiscal Court is giving up about 22 acres of property donated to build a community park because, officials say, the Minnie-to-Harold Connector project fell by the wayside.
During a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 19, the Floyd County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a resolution allowing Judge-Executive Robbie Williams to sign a deed reverting property on Stone Coal Hollow in Little Mud Creek back to Elkhorn Coal. The company donated the property to the Floyd County Fiscal Court in 2011, officials reported, with a stipulation in the deed requiring the county to build a community park there within five years.
County Attorney Keith Bartley explained the situation to the fiscal court, telling them the park could not be constructed because the funding for the completion of the Minnie-to-Harold Connector was not allotted.
“They actually did a deed to Floyd County that included some reversionary language, language in the deed that essentially said that if we didn’t create the county park in District 4 as we had planned, within five years, that the property would revert back to the Elkhorn Coal Corporation,” Bartley said. “And then, of course, things happened, and the biggest things of which happened in Frankfort, which created a situation where the road didn’t get completed, and the fact that the road didn’t get completed, happens to be in the very area where we initially thought this road would lead, would border this park that we envisioned. So, it didn’t happen. It’s been nearly 10 years now, instead of five. Still, the road’s not completed. For us to do it, we’d have to build a road to this property, which would be an exorbitant cost.”
Bartley said the coal company asked that the property be reverted back to the company.
“Now it sounds like they’re taking something from us, and they’re not,” Bartley said. “I mean, it’s what we agreed to. The other thing I’ll say is that in my meetings with them, they have said that if this road gets back on track — and I think there’s a real likelihood of that with a new administration in Frankfort — if the road gets back on track and gets completed, that they’re willing to talk to us about property because they have substantially other properties that are in that area that they’ll talk to us about possibly giving us another piece so we can finally get that District 4 park that Ronnie Akers has been on, for how many years, Ronnie?”
Magistrate Ronnie Akers has repeatedly mentioned the park during fiscal court meetings over the past several years. The last time was in April 2019, when the fiscal court voted to spend $79,500 to build a park in Melvin.
The resolution approved by the fiscal court explained that the project would be funded by coal severance tax money that was previously allotted for the park that was planned to be built on the Elkhorn Coal property. At the meeting, Akers asked for a commitment that the fiscal court would work on bringing a park to his district in the near future.
“I represent District 4, and I’ve been here for about 12 years, going on 13, and I’ve asked for a park since day one,” Akers said. “I’m all for this (park at Melvin), for those kids up there, and I would just like some kind of commitment from the court, or whatever you need to do, to try to get a park for the kids in my area.”
He talked about the Elkhorn Coal property donation and how the road construction delays curbed that project. He voted for that property purchase in Melvin and, after Bartley reported the company could be willing to donate other properties in District 4, he also voted this week for the resolution to return the Elkhorn Coal property in his district back to the coal company.
The construction of a park in Mud Creek was among the list of priorities Williams highlighted in January 2019, when he first took office. Tuesday, he said a park in Mud Creek is still a priority for the fiscal court this year.
The Minnie to Harold Connector from Little Mud Creek Road to the Mouth of Tackett Creek, a distance of 4.64 miles, was initially put in the highway plan in 1998.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the beginning of construction on the next-to-last section of the road in 2015, but a two-mile section in the center of this road is still incomplete.
It was included in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s 2016-2022 Highway Plan, which was released in 2016. That plan allotted payment of $25.2 million in 2016 for the project, but it was wiped off — alongside work on the Prestonsburg portion of the Mountain Parkway — when the legislature approved the state’s two-year spending plan in March 2018.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet once again listed the project in the recommended six year highway plan, which was released last month and is moving through the legislative process. That plan allots $35 million for the project to be spent in 2022.
During the meeting, the fiscal court also:
• Paid $406,000 in bills, with the majority, $211,800, spent in the general fund and $71,300 spent in the road fund. The bills included nearly $4,000 spent to host the pastor’s conference at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, about $970 to reimburse County Treasurer David Layne for the purchase of a hot dog roller and popcorn machine for the community center and about $1,500 to Hamilton Vending for concession supplies at the community center.
• Received a report from Code Enforcement Officer Joe Reynolds, who reported the Spring Cleanup will be in April and there will also be a tire cleanup this year June 4-6. He reported he condemned three houses and nine trailers in 2019 and 11 houses and one trailer already this year. He reported he will continue that effort and the county is using cameras to catch people dumping trash. Magistrate Ronnie Akers suggested the county lock those cameras because in the past, cameras used by the county had been stolen.
• Appointed Gary D. Ousley to replace Rudolph Ousley, who recently died, on the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department taxing district board through January 2022.
• Increased salary for Road Foreman Larry Jarrell from $15.70 per hour to $16.40 per hour, moved Aaron Bartrum from full to part time at the jail and hire Kaitlan Little as a part time deputy with no benefits, both earning $9.95 per hour.
• Received about $87 in excess fees from the Floyd County Sheriff.
• Approved the removal of Stone Lane and Raymond Griffith Dr. in Martin from the county road department and approved keeping Dingus Bottom Rd. in Martin as a county road. That road is about 2,100 ft. long.
• Received comments from Williams, who thanked magistrates for the opening of the community center in Martin. He said to the audience, “This is your community center. This isn’t our community center and we want the people to take care of it and remember that we need any and all volunteers that want to come out and help. We welcome you. That’s how we keep our costs down.”
• Was informed by Williams that the transit system the county is planning to open is free to the public and participants do not have to be enrolled at a senior citizens center to participate.
