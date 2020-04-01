The Floyd County Fiscal Court took action during a special meeting on Thursday, March, 26, to help food pantries and senior citizens centers that are providing food to people in need.
Working under a state of emergency that was previously declared because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fiscal court approved a resolution that provides up to $200,000 — in disbursements of up to $3,000 each — to food banks and senior citizens centers for the purchase of food or the reimbursement of food purchased to help people. The resolution will remain in effect until the pandemic emergency is over.
“Well, this is a good day for Floyd County. I feel the fiscal court has served the county well,” Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said after the vote.
Williams thanked magistrates for voting to create an emergency fund for the county last year and County Attorney Keith Bartley for drafting the resolution.
“A lot of people are asking, why today do we have the need to allocate the money for the food pantries in Floyd County. In the course of our planning and preparedness, as leaders, we have to look down the road four to six weeks,” Williams said. “And it’s important for us to make the decisions today that’s going to help us four to six weeks down the road … We don’t know if the courthouse is going to be closed down. Where there’s so much uncertainty surrounding what’s going on right now, on how operations are going to be conducted, so we felt that it would be in our best interest to go ahead as a fiscal court to meet, to discuss and see what we could do to help out our senior citizens programs and our local food pantries.”
He explained that thousands of jobs have been lost in Floyd County because of the pandemic.
The resolution cites an “increased need for food” the reason the emergency funds are needed, referencing unemployment, more students staying home and more senior citizens, who should stay home because they are at higher risk with the virus, having a greater need for meal delivery.
The resolution gives the county up to $200,000 to provide necessary food and/or supplies to food banks and senior citizens outreach programs.
The resolution states that food pantries and senior citizen outreach program will be added to the standing orders resolution that the fiscal court uses to pay regular outstanding bills.
“This is due to the fact that the local food banks and Senior Outreach Programs do not have funding or capacity to wait thirty days in between the court’s regular court meetings to obtain the food during this emergency COVID-19 declaration,” the resolution states.
The $200,000 in funds allotted via the resolution will be transferred from the fiscal court’s construction (emergency) fund and placed into the special project funds account. The resolution requires that checks of up to $3,000 may be written from this account, with approval from the magistrate serving the district in which the senior center or pantry is located. Invoices will be required from those food banks, the resolution says, and Williams and the magistrate serving that food pantry’s district will be required to monitor the needs of pantries and senior programs in their districts.
Renee Thornsberry, chairperson of the Floyd County Emergency Food and Shelter Board, was grateful when she learned about the fiscal court’s actions on Thursday.
There are seven food pantries that are part of the board and most of them operate through federal funds — which have repeatedly decreased over the years — and donations from individuals, groups and churches.
Thornsberry said the need at her food pantry, Heaven’s Harvest in Martin, has doubled over the past few weeks, and she has received similar reports from other food pantries.
“It’s going to be such a blessing. It’s going to be an impact that will make a positive and it’s going to be encouraging, make us encouraged, to have some money to use because we need it,” she said, referencing the increase in need at Heaven’s Harvest. “We’re just thankful. It’s heart wrenching to know how many is out there that’s going to need because they have no income, where they’re losing jobs. We was wondering where are we going to get this money to help them. This money from the fiscal court, it just about makes you speechless, you know. It’ll almost make you cry … God’s right on time, maybe I’ll just say.”
She said because of decreased funding, many food pantries in the county have closed. There used to be more than 15 on the food and shelter board, and now there are seven and another Knott County pantry that serves some people in the Garrett and Wayland area.
“There’s a lot that’s had to go out of service, so you can see how this is going to help,” Thornsberry said.
For more information about assistance available at senior citizens centers, call, (606) 886-9193.
To volunteer, donate or seek help from food pantries, call the following pantries:
•Prater Creek Food Pantry at Stanville: (606) 794-7945
•St. Vincent mission at David: (606) 886-2513
•Mud Creek Food Pantry at Grethel: (606) 587-2209
•Middle Creek Community Food Pantry at Middle Creek: (606) 886-3606
•Jacob’s Ladder Food Pantry at Allen: (606) 874-9859
•Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at South Lake Dr., Prestonsburg: (606) 886-8046
• Heaven’s Harvest Food Pantry in Martin: (606) 226-4948
•Sisters of Hope, located in Knott County, but serves Garrett and Wayland area: (606) 371-0754.
