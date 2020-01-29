A Prestonsburg couple was charged following an alleged assault in which police claim a child was in danger.
According to documents filed in Floyd District Court, James Oris Salisbury, 44, and Laura Hicks, 37, both of South Lake Drive in Prestonsburg, were arrested shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 19.
Salisbury is charged with fourth-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a minor in the case. Hicks was charged with fourth-degree assault.
Prestonsburg Police Officer Josh Hinkle reports in the citation that he was dispatched alongside officers Brad Caldwell and Darrell Preston to the residence of Salisbury and Hicks shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 19.
Salisbury called dispatch reporting that a female in the residence stole money from him, the citation says, and after officers arrived, he claimed the woman assaulted him and stole money from his wallet.
“Mr. Salisbury had a scratch on his left cheek and visible blood on his face,” Hinkle reported. “He stated she had been hitting him and that she tried to stab him with a screw driver.”
The woman, however, told police that Salisbury punched her in the face and punched holes in the walls, according to the citation.
“She also stated that he had thrown pills in the floor,” Hinkle reported.
He reported that officers contacted social services in regard to a child there, reporting “substandard living conditions” for a 7-year-old living there.
Hinkle reported seeing pills lying in the floor and holes in the walls at the residence.
Salisbury was arraigned in Floyd District Court on Jan. 21. He was released on his own recognizance, and District Judge Jimmy Marcum ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim and to follow family court orders.
Hicks is scheduled to be arraigned next month.
