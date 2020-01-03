An Ivel resident is facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting a corrections officer this month.
Cody Edward Slone, 28, of Coleman Street in Ivel, is facing a third-degree assault of a corrections officer charge, as well as charges of first-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
Floyd County Detention Center Sgt. Bradley Fields alleges in the citation that on Dec. 8, Deputy Justin Jackson was with Slone at Highlands ARH and Slone “became physically combative” and tried to escape.
When he was taken back into the hospital, Slone asked to go to the bathroom and asked that Jackson remove his handcuffs, Fields reported in the citation.
“Deputy Jackson refused and (Slone) tried putting his handcuffed hands and arms around the back of Deputy Jackson’s neck,” Fields reported.
Slone was subdued by Jackson and another deputy arrived to assist in his transport back to the jail, Fields reported. The charges were filed against him on Dec. 17.
Slone waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Floyd District Court on Dec. 23.
The case was waived to a grand jury for consideration.
