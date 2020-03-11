As the number of coronavirus cases increases, officials continue to encourage the public to not panic, but take cautionary measures to protect themselves and others.
In that effort, Floyd County nursing homes are restricting visitors this week and county hospitals are asking patients to call before they show up for care if they have symptoms of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday afternoon that there are 647 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in 36 states and 25 deaths. Worldwide, the number of cases exceeds 100,000 and the number of deaths exceeds 4,000.
Six people in Kentucky have the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Tuesday, March 10.
“As of this morning, we have six confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, but that number is expected to grow,” Beshear said. “We expect to see more cases. We are prepared to see more cases. So, I hope folks out there know that just because our numbers will grow, and they will, again, stay calm. No reason to panic. We are all going to get through this.”
The six confirmed cases include people ranging in ages from 27 to 69 in Harrison, Fayette and Jefferson counties. Beshear said these individuals are isolated either at their homes or in health facilities.
As of Tuesday morning, there had been 34 people tested for coronavirus in Kentucky and 28 tests were negative. Beshear said, however, that the number of tests will increase as more tests are made available through private companies.
He reported that 200 people in Kentucky have been asked to self-isolate due to possible exposure to the virus.
He declared a state of emergency on Friday, March 6, after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Kentucky. The state also activated the state’s emergency management center and an COVID-19 hotline, (800) 722-5725.
Beshear also issued an executive order to waive copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic COVID-19 testing fees for private insurance and state employees, and an executive order to prohibit price-gouging in the state.
The CDC and the state has issued guidance, encouraging people to practice “social distancing” in order to slow down progression of the virus.
On Tuesday morning, state officials also implemented visitation restrictions at state-operated long-term care facilities, including intermediate care facilities and nursing facilities — directing them to stop taking visitors — and they asked private nursing home operators to implement a similar policy. Beshear called it “very strong guidance” and reported that it is “absolutely necessary.”
The move comes after numerous residents of a nursing home in Seattle died after contracting the virus.
“It is critically important that it is followed,” Beshear said. “When we look around the country, the fatalities that we are seeing are in large measure, those that are vulnerable. And if you look at Seattle, you see what happens if we don’t take these steps to restrict visitation. Again, I understand there are going to be Kentuckians that aren’t going to be able to see, potentially see, Mom or Dad, and they want to go there and want to check to make sure they’re getting the best care. I understand that, but we are working to protect the lives of those same loved ones.”
The state recommends that nursing facilities screen visitors and staff for symptoms of respiratory infections, international travel to restricted countries and contact with a person suspected to have the virus. It also recommended that long-term care facilities limit visitation only to those receiving end-of-life care, reporting that visitors must have their temperature taken before entry is granted and other measures.
Beshear encouraged people with questions about that restriction to call the inspector general’s office at, (502) 564-2888.
Signature Healthcare, which operates two nursing homes in Floyd County, reported on March 3 that it is taking steps to protect elderly residents in its facilities. Officials at Riverview Health Care and Prestonsburg Healthcare, reported Tuesday there are restrictions on visitors at the facilities, as officials follow guidance from the state and federal government.
Highlands ARH, McDowell ARH and ARH Our Lady of the Way issued a directive to patients on Tuesday, asking that patients call their provider’s office before coming to an appointment if they’ve traveled through China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or other areas the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Travel Health Notice for in the last 14 days. They also ask patients who have traveled on a cruise ship, has been in close contact with someone who has or experienced symptoms like fever and lower respiratory symptoms or could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days to call prior to attending an appointment.
On Tuesday, Beshear reported that he also signed another executive order that allows pharmacists to refill non-controlled medication prescriptions for up to 30 days in all counties.
“When we look at visitation restrictions, when we look at self-isolation for about 14 days, this is going to make sure that people have the medication that they need,” Beshear said.
He said the order also allows groups to temporarily operate a pharmacy in an area that is not designated on a pharmacy permit.
“And that means that if we need to, in the future set up any staging areas, that we can, again, get people the lifesaving medication, or the medication that helps them live their daily lives, that they need,” Beshear said. “And let’s remember that just because we have the coronavirus doesn’t mean everything else isn’t out there. We know the flu is still out there.”
He reported that there have been 85 people, including four children, who died of the flu in the state.
The Floyd County Health Department reported on March 6 that no one in Floyd County has been tested for the COVID-19 virus and there are no suspected cases of the virus here. Director Thursa Sloan confirmed Tuesday morning that she is not aware of any Floyd resident being tested for the virus.
“If you have developed a fever or respiratory symptoms and believe you have had exposure to a known case or traveled to an area with community spread, isolate yourself from others in your home and contact your healthcare provider or the Floyd County Health Department to describe your symptoms and any recent travels before you go to the healthcare facility,” the department reported. “However, although the risk is currently considered ‘low,’ if COVID-19 outbreak did occur in Floyd County, it could last for several weeks depending on the severity of the outbreak. Public health officials may recommend community actions designed to help keep people healthy, reduce exposures to COVID-19, and slow the spread of the disease.”
The department suggests that Floyd County families create a “household plan” based on the family’s needs, as also suggested by the CDC online at, cdc.gov.
Tips for staying healthy include washing hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, not visiting elderly or people with chronic health conditions when sick, covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throwing it away, getting a flu shot and disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces. Officials also encourage the public to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others.
For more information, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov or call, (800) 722-5725.
