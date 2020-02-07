Floyd County Sheriff deputies arrested a Prestonsburg resident for allegedly possessing drugs at the Floyd County Judicial Center.
Aaron Wright, 29, of Ky. 1428 in Prestonsburg, was arrested by Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Kevin Johnson.
Johnson reports in the citation that he was called to assist Deputy Danny Little at the parking lot of the Floyd County Judicial Center shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Johnson reported that Little observed Wright “reaching a clear plastic container into his car” in the courthouse parking lot.
“He then advised he could see what he believed to be methamphetamine in the container,” Johnson wrote. “He then advised that Wright pulled a green round oval shaped pill out and swallowed it. You could see a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine laying in the back seat of the car in plain view.”
Johnson also reported finding several pills in a book bag during a search of the vehicle.
Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said deputies found a “substantial amount” of meth in this case.
“He was parked in the main Justice Center parking lot, and a car that he was actually trying to deal with was parked in the courthouse handicap parking spot, right here in front of the front doors,” Hunt said.
“So we could watch him make trips back and forth to that car, and when they investigated, they found out that he was actually trying to deal drugs to those people.”
Johnson charged Wright with first- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
