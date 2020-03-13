An elderly Johnson County resident died in a crash this week in Prestonsburg.
Prestonsburg Police Det. Ross Shurtleff reported that Larcie David Lewis, 72, of East Point, was pronounced dead at Cabell-Huntington Hospital Monday evening.
Shurtleff said the department was notified about a two-vehicle crash at about 6:16 p.m. on Monday, March 9, on U.S. 23 near Tiger Mart.
“The 911 call indicated that it was a pretty severe accident,” Shurtleff said.
He reported that the preliminary investigation revealed that Lewis, accompanied by his wife Charlene Lewis, was exiting Tiger Mart, when he turned left onto U.S. 23, heading northbound. While crossing south-bound traffic, Shurtleff reported Lewis’ vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle operated by Kyongmi Andre, 48, of Paintsville.
The elderly couple was trapped in the vehicle and officials from the Prestonsburg Fire Department extricated them from the wreck.
Shurtleff said Lewis was transported to Highlands ARH and rescuers planned to have him airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, but the seriousness of his injuries required them to divert the flight to a closer facility.
“He was transported to Highlands Regional Medical Center where he was airlifted, initially, to UK Medical Center. While he was in the air, his condition deteriorated and they diverted to Cabell Huntington Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased at Cabell Huntington Medical Center later on that night,” Shurtleff said.
Charlene Lewis was transported via helicopter to Pikeville Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.
“She is expected to make a recovery. However, she did sustain some pretty severe injuries as a result of that collision,” Shurleff said.
Andre received non-life threatening injuries in the crash, he said.
No charges are expected to be filed in this case.
“There is no criminal involvement expected at this time,” Shurtleff said. “It’s just a bad accident. There’s not any indication at this point that there’s any criminal negligence and no charges are expected to be filed as a result of the collision.”
The wreck prompted the closure of U.S. 23 for about three hours.
