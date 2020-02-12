A Floyd Chronicle
and Times Staff Report
Kentucky State Police confirmed that one person died in a single-vehicle crash in Floyd County Friday morning.
According to a statement from KSP, James Curry, 80, of Melvin, died following the wreck, which occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. near the Spur Bridge on Ky. 80.
KSP spokesman Trooper William Petry said the preliminary investigation indicates that Curry, driving a Toyota passenger vehicle, lost control while driving on the off-ramp, struck a guardrail and overturned. Curry was pronounced dead at Our Lady of the Way ARH in Martin.
Petry said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the wreck, and the investigation is ongoing.
“The slick road conditions appear at this time to be a contributing factor in the crash,” a press release said.
