A high speed chase on Feb. 25 that started in Floyd County ended in Johnson County, and Floyd County deputies arrested three individuals, including an escapee from McCraken County.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department reports that the pursuit started at approximately 1:30 p.m., when deputies responded to a complaint about suspicious activities concerning a Chevrolet Malibu in Allen.
“The vehicle had three occupants originally, but two jumped out of the car when deputies approached,” the department reported. “The two individuals told deputies that the third person who remained inside the vehicle was armed and possibly wanted. That individual, now the driver, took off in the Malibu and eluded deputies and eventually several other law enforcement agencies for approximately 30 miles before being stopped.” Officials from Prestonsburg Police, Paintsville Police, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky State Police assisted in the pursuit.
The driver was identified as Daniel Bell, 35 of Paintsville, who had reportedly escaped from a jail in McCracken County.
Bell was charged with speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the limit, first-degree fleeing/evading police, seven counts of first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, giving officer false identifying information, receiving stolen property (handgun) and resisting arrest.
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Darrin Lawson reported in the citation that the driver and another passenger in the vehicle claimed Bell “pointed a gun at them and told them to exit the vehicle.”
He reported that during the pursuit, Bell was “blowing through redlights on Ky. 460” and turned southbound on U.S. 23. The pursuit ended in Paintsville.
The department also arrested Jarod Hall, 32, of Harold, and charged him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of firearm by convicted felon and receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.