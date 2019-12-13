A Lexington woman is facing federal charges after, court documents said, a Salyersville police officer conducted a traffic stop and found a pound of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
According to court documents, Marolyn A. Resendiz, 25, was charged in U.S. District Court in Pikeville Tuesday with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to an affidavit filed in connection with the case, the charge stems from a Nov. 27 incident in which Resendiz was a passenger in a vehicle drive by Malcolm Thomas, 28, of Lexington, which was stopped in Magoffin County by Salyersville Police Officer Mike Nickels.
The affidavit, written by Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer Richard A. J. Dalrymple, said that, after the vehicle was stopped and Thomas was arrested on charges including DUI, Nickels noted a smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The affidavit said Nickels asked Resendiz if she had anything on her person and she admitted to having a small amount of marijuana.
Nickels, the affidavit said, received permission to search the vehicle. During the search, the affidavit said, Nickels found a purse containing a potato chip bag, which he opened and found contained approximately 1.4 pounds of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Resendiz, the affidavit said, admitted to Nickels the methamphetamine was hers and there should be at least a pound of the drug in the bag. Dalrymple also wrote that Resendiz also surrendered to Nickels a loaded pistol she had concealed in her pants.
Both Thomas and Resendiz were lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville on various charges and Resendiz was transferred to the Pike County Detention Center Monday to answer to the charge in federal court.
A preliminary hearing and detention hearing in the case is set for Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.