To say that Floyd County business owners are concerned about COVID19 would be an understatement.
In recent interviews, some local business owners talked about how the virus itself scares them, and the impacts it laid on the doorsteps of their storefronts.
With the closure mandated for “non-essential” businesses, most business owners interviewed by the Floyd County Chronicle and Times report they have slashed store hours, built new websites, laid off employees, cut employee hours and taken other measures to stay afloat. Some of them make their business decisions on a week-to-week basis, and, even with reduced in-store traffic, they are working more hours trying new things or researching things that could help them.
A few of these business owners also shared that more than once, they have been brought to tears.
“We are fighting the fight, losing sleep, tirelessly trying to stay on top of what the (congressional) bill may hold. We read the daggone entire bill that pertained to us. So, I’m tired, but we’re working hard,” said Gina Rose, co-owner of the Shirt Gallery in Martin.
The business, which has been open for 36 years, had 10 employees — most of whom have worked there 10 years or longer — prior to the virus. Rose was waiting on that federal bill to determine whether she would have to lay off any employees.
“This is the toughest part for us,” Rose said. “We’re not blaming anybody. We completely understand what’s going on. If we thought it would help, we would shut down for a month because we all have to get past this.”
The business provides wholesale screen printing, graphic design and embroidered products to small businesses, schools, festivals and organizations. Rose said the virus started impacting the Shirt Gallery in January because it gets some of its products from China, where the virus reportedly started.
“It’s just, every day, we’ve been dealing with a different issue, different decision that’s based on a constantly changing solution,” she said.
She said it’s like she’s on a roller coaster.
“It’s like, you feel good at the end of the day because … you’ve come up with a solution that will work well for your employees and sustaining your business after all of this, and then you go home and start getting texts that tell you the bill has changed, this process has changed, or you may not qualify for this, and you think maybe layoffs are the best option,” she said. “And so, you have a restless night, thinking you have to come back in and tell everybody that whatever you decided was going to work the day before is not going to work. Then you say, well, we’re going to work as long as we can. We’re going to do the six foot distancing. We may have to close our doors. And then the next thing you know, you have to completely shut down. It is very unsettling.”
She suggests that people “not give up hope” and talked about a “resurgence of local support” for small businesses like hers.
“I just feel like if there is a time that we could overcome this, we are the people can do it. This group, this area, this region. If anybody can overcome this, it’s going to be us,” she said.
City Perk owner Jennifer Kopecky had similar comments about the support her business has seen.
“Our business, as far as numbers, has been chopped in half,” she said. “As far as how many orders we take and stuff, it’s been cut down by about 50 percent. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the incoming revenue, has been cut in half every day because we’ve had so much support. We’ve had people buying gift cards that they can use at a later date. We’ve had people buying gift cards for healthcare workers so they can get their coffee while they’re working.”
She said it’s been challenging trying to find ways to keep the business open while encouraging people to maintain social distancing. The business, which is only offering curbside service, started allowing customers to pay via text or email this week. She cut hours for employees and reduced the café hours.
She said it’s been “bittersweet.”
“It’s been kind of bittersweet in a way because of all the support we’ve gotten. Like, one day I’ll cry because I’m scared to death, and then the next day, I’ll cry because I’m so blessed to have a supportive community. It’s been crazy,” she said. “And the crazy thing is we’re all in it together, and even though it’s so tragic and so scary and probably the scariest time any of us has ever seen, it’s also been really, really awesome to watch the local business owners in downtown Prestonsburg come together.”
She said because of that support, she believes Prestonsburg businesses will make it through the pandemic. Other business owners said the same thing, including those that created new websites because of the virus.
Heather Owens, owner of the Mountain Muse, spent much of the weekend putting finishing touches on her new website. She closed the business, per state orders, and stopped making fudge and other sweet treats her businesses is known for; and is offering curbside service.
She launched the new website, even though it was a suggestion she said “absolutely not” to a few months ago.
“I was approached two months ago by somebody that actually come and picked up strawberries and they said do you have a website because I build websites. Is that something you’re interested in? I said absolutely not, because I like the day-to-day, face-to-face,” she said. “I can’t ship strawberries. I can ship some fudge, but it’s hard enough for me to keep up with what’s in stock in the store and ship online.”
She’s said she’s lucky in that her personal household income comes from her husband, and all revenue generated by the store goes back to the store. She has no employees.
“If we’re closed for six months, the Mountain Muse will still be there … A lot of small business owners in the area, they depend on what comes in so they can feed their family,” she said.
She encourages residents to support local stores.
“I know it’s tempting to shop Amazon and all these big box retailers while you’re sitting at home, but if you look real closely, you can find a lot of your local people who support your kid’s baseball team and buy your kid’s Girl Scout cookies, you know, we are there. We are online. We are on Facebook, and we will be happy to sell you something,” she said.
Brittany Hale of Wildfire Designs also launched a new website because of the virus. She spent the last day her store was open taking photos of her inventory.
The store opened as an online business, but Hale moved away from that business model after the success of her storefront in Prestonsburg. She also opened a store in Morehead, which closed because of the virus.
In Prestonsburg, she cut business and employee hours, and is offering free shipping.
“It is very difficult because I would say that we’re just a stepping stone for these teenagers and college kids to work for us,” she said. “For us to have to cut their hours or eventually lay them off completely until we can recover from all of this, it’s hard, because we work with these people every day. We know these people. They’re right there with us. So, it was extremely hard for us to cut their hours because we know they have bills; they have things that they have to pay for, too, and it’s hard to see that.”
She said, however, that she understands the need for closures.
“We’re behind Gov. Beshear and we believe what he’s doing is working, and the numbers show that this is what it’s going to take,” she said.
Wesley Case, who has operated the Triangle Market and its café with his wife since 2012, said they are making business decisions on a week-to-week basis.
He said small grocery stores like his have been especially impacted because of the virus because people are “flooding big stores.”
He said the virus has “drastically” impacted the store’s café, which previously offered catering and dine-in meals and is now doing curbside and delivery.
“Our catering and sit-down business, pretty much is gone,” he said. “And curbside, delivery, it’s just not enough to sustain our business. We make decisions, my wife and I decided we would make decisions every Friday about next week.”
As of Friday, the business had laid off one longtime employee and a couple of new employees.
He encourages the public to stay safe.
“Just follow advice of the powers that be and just hunker down, you know,” he said.
He believes the current economic downturn will change.
“Hopefully, the government steps up and gives some sort of package to help small business,” he said.
He said it “seems like it’s unfair” to close the businesses, but he, too, believes the Triangle Market will make it.
“We’ll be fine. If we close, we’ll be back open soon and this will pass,” he said.
Charly Sholty, director of the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce, encourages businesses to reach out if they need assistance, saying the chamber will provide resources for businesses that requests it, regardless of whether they’re a chamber member.
She voiced concerns about how the closures are impacting small businesses in the county.
“The overhead on these places to do curbside, you know, I don’t know how long they can sustain that kind of thing. I just hope our community continues its support, and I’ve seen an outpouring from the community. It brings me to tears, how people are trying to help,” she said.
She said some of her friends are ordering from restaurants daily to support small businesses, and talked about one person who offers tips every time they go through a drive-through.
“Our community is amazing,” she said.
In response to the virus, she said, the chamber plans to offer a scholarship program this year to fund dues for businesses in need.
“We recognize that all of us working together, we’re stronger together,” Sholty said.
Shaping Our Appalachian Region is compiling resources for small businesses online under the “Small Businesses” link at, thereisafuture.org/covid19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.