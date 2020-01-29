The Floyd County Fiscal Court awarded several bids last week for road repairs, and the projects are among about 100 others in which federal funding is pending.
The fiscal court approved awarding bids for work on Nelson Drive to Nattco for $15,400, for work on Oklahoma Hollow to Nattco for $64,500, for work on the Right Fork of Arkansas Creek to Nattco for $22,000, for work on Yellow Flats to King Crete for $21,160 and for work on C&O Road to Nova for $34,400.
The work on all of these roads except Yellow Flats will be reimbursed to the county by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The roads were damaged in flooding that occurred in 2018, officials reported.
Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said the county is seeking bids on sandstone, rather than limestone, to reduce costs on FEMA projects, noting around 100 FEMA projects are pending.
“So, since we’ve been in, we’ve pretty much caught—we had stuff out there from 2014 and we pretty much got that ... closed out,” he said. “So, we’re getting everything current.”
Road Foreman Dale Kimbler told fiscal court members that are 97 FEMA project pending from last year’s flooding. Kimbler said some of those projects are completed, however, and the county is awaiting reimbursements from FEMA.
He said the county finished a list of 2014 FEMA projects three weeks ago and is awaiting funding on some of them as well. Kimbler said the number of FEMA projects from 2015 and 2016 are “minimal” in the county. The treasurer’s report presented at the meeting shows the county budgeted $330,000 in expected revenues from FEMA for disaster projects and has receive no funds from FEMA this fiscal year.
During the meeting, the fiscal court also:
• Approved paying $375,000 in bills, with the majority, $229,000 spent in the general fund.
• Approved allowing the sheriff’s department to draw $25,000 from the Alcohol Beverage Control “sin tax.”
• Approved holidays for the fiscal court: Martin Luther King Jr. day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Presidential Election, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and the day after, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
• Approved a resolution adding 350 ft. of C. Nelson Rd., 400 ft. of Foothills Drive and 2,100 ft. of Bob White Lane into the county road system, with Kimbler reporting the measure was needed for an ongoing update of county maps in cooperation with the Big Sandy Area Development District.
• Approved participating in the 2020 Waste Tire Management program, with officials reporting that residents — not businesses — will be able to dispose of waste tires free of charge at the event, which is tentatively scheduled for June 4-6.
• Appointed George Gray to fill the remaining term of Charles Blanton on the Maytown Volunteer Fire Department Taxing District Board. His term will expire Feb. 16, 2023.
