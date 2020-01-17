The Floyd County Fiscal Court is expected to consider a resolution next week to designate Floyd County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
A resolution declaring that stance is on the agenda for the fiscal court’s Jan. 21 meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse.
“We would encourage everyone to come out to the meeting on Tuesday,” said Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. “We feel like this resolution is important for our community and it sends a, I think it’s going to send a message to Frankfort that we stand unified in our efforts to fully support the Second Amendment, to support our Constitution.”
If approved, the county will join more than 70 other Kentucky counties that have approved similar resolutions.
There are several groups across the state and country that are supporting Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions, and the Floyd County Fiscal Court shared an event page about next week’s meeting that was created by one informal Facebook group, Floyd County, Kentucky United.
Williams said, however, that Floyd County is not working with any particular group on this effort.
“There’s no specific group, no,” he said. “There’s a group out there ... Kentucky United, or Citizens United, they started this on Facebook. We’ve gotten input from them, but to say they’re sort of pushing us one way or the other to make this decision. Obviously, we’re getting input, but we have to make decisions about what we feel is in the best interest of the residents of Floyd County.”
He said he and magistrates have been getting calls of support as well as “pushback.”
“We’re getting pushback both ways. We’re getting phone calls,” he said. “I mean, I had to basically tell my magistrates not to take any more calls from these folks. We’ve got folks calling from Frankfort and Lexington, Louisville, different places in Kentucky, and they don’t want us to sign the resolution. They’re saying we’ll have blood on our hands, and just things that, really, doesn’t make any sense to me. So, we just, I just basically told the magistrates not to, we don’t need to respond to those folks. We don’t need to respond.”
He said the opposition is coming from people who want stricter gun control laws.
“They feel that, I guess when they see these counties and communities start banding together, and with what the movement that’s going on that they see on Facebook, they start getting a little worried and say, ‘Hey, we better try to nip this in the butt.’ So, that’s when they try to call you up and talk to you and get you not to go through with the resolution,” Williams said.
Williams said he supports the resolution, personally, because of his time in the U.S. Marine Corps. While he supports the Second Amendment, Williams said he believes the country needs “common sense gun laws.”
“Now, with that being said, I am for common sense gun laws ... I tell folks that because you can go to the courthouse and get a driver’s license, doesn’t mean you should be able to drive a car. There’s people on the road that shouldn’t drive a car,” he said. “And because you can walk in a store and buy a gun, doesn’t mean that you’re going to be proficient and be able to operate that weapon. But with, you know, with some of the laws that are being proposed and some of these red flag laws that are being proposed, and some of the laws that folks are talking about and proposing today, aren’t intended to get guns out of criminals’ hands. These laws are intended to get guns out of law abiding citizens’ hands.” He thinks the gun control debate should include data.
He said if guns laws proposed today were available 10 years ago, the data would show only slight reductions in gun violence.
“I challenge anyone to go back and look at gun violence in the last 10 years and take these laws and if you made these laws retroactive 10 years ago, how much is it going to reduce gun violence? I would say, in my personal opinion, I think it’s going to be marginal, at best,” he said.
If the resolution is approved, it will have no binding effect of law. It will just be stating that the Floyd County Fiscal Court supports the Second Amendment.
Williams said he hopes the resolution sends a message to Frankfort.
“It sends a message to Frankfort. We’re unified in our stance and we will oppose any attempt to infringe on our Second Amendment rights, but I am for common sense gun laws,” he said.
He said red flag laws, which are geared to temporarily remove guns from people who are proven to be a danger to themselves or others, need to be more specific.
He said legislation should be reviewed individually and see how it impacts gun rights before it is passed.
Williams said the resolution that will be considered on Tuesday will mirror one approved in Harlan County.
