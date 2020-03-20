Floyd County officials are continuing the recovery effort from the heavy rain that flooded the county on March 12-13.
The county is still operating under a state of emergency that was declared by County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams on March 14.
Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Fields reported Thursday that he is still waiting on word from the state on whether Floyd County’s request for emergency assistance will be paired with another state declaration made recently for other counties. If it is, he said the county will qualify for funding for repairs.
He said damage to public properties in the county exceed $150,000 and meets a threshold that would allow the county to get federal funding, but the determination has not been made yet.
“We’ve met our criteria, but if the state doesn’t back us up in those other disasters, it won’t matter and it’ll just be the county having to fix it,” he said.
Fields reported Thursday, he has conducted 16 individual assessments and County Road Supervisor Dale Kimbler has assessed 43 areas sustaining damage that could qualify for public assistance. Those numbers, he explained, will increase, as Kimbler still has areas to assess and Fields is still receiving requests for individual assessments of properties that were damaged.
“We’re slowly getting more stuff reported,” he said. “It takes a while for people to report some of this stuff, like the different slides I’ve had. Slowly, there are people coming in, they’re calling in and letting us know that they had an issue. Sometimes, they don’t call immediately ... I went and looked at two today and just a minute ago, I got a call on another one.”
He encourages county residents who sustained property damages, particularly damage to homes, to report it by calling, (606) 886-9193.
“We need to document it. I am very doubtful we’re going to get a private damage assessment, but it’s always better to document it because it plays in our favor the next time around ... If there’s damage from the flooding, they need to let us know,” he said. “The road damage, we’ve probably already picked up because the road crews are pretty good at that. We’ve got quite a few sites already designated. Dale’s been traveling the county, trying to find them all.”
County road crews worked through the weekend to get roads reopened, and officials reported this week that work is still underway throughout the county.
Following another bout of rain on Wednesday evening, Ky. 122 near the Floyd County School bus garage was impassable again because of water over the roadway on Thursday. State road workers arrived Thursday morning to clear the drain causing flooding of the road there.
During the flooding last weekend, vehicles were stranded in the water there. Fields encourages drivers not to drive through flooded roads.
“Please be careful. Don’t drive in water. I was up Martin two days ago and I watched two or three cars go around the barriers and drive right through the water,” he said. “And it’s real easy to lose a car and maybe lose your life. Most of these were very small cars, I’m surprised they made it through. I wasn’t about to drive through it in my four-wheel drive truck, but they took cars through it.”
During a fiscal court meeting on Tuesday, Magistrate Mark Crider thanked Williams and Code Enforcement Officer Joe Reynolds for their help during the flooding, which heavily impacted his district.
“Judge, I want to thank you and Joe for responding to help the people on Creekside that lost the 15 houses and all the vehicles,” Crider said. “People there seemed to be real appreciative and everything. We offered to, let them know that we were going to come by there and dispose of their damaged flood stuff there.”
Williams said it’s been a “difficult month” in Floyd County. In addition to the declaration of emergency related to the flooding, he declared another state of emergency in the county this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve had a heck of a week, here in Floyd County,” he said. “The magistrates, each of the magistrates and their crews, I have to give them credit. They did a good job, coming together, addressing the issues. Mark (Crider) worked all weekend. I don’t know that he quit until we got all the roads open. I want to thank them for the work that they did. I want to thank the other magistrates for coming down and helping Mark out. But I do want to let folks know. We have people calling. You got water out of the ditch lines. We’ll get to those things. Right now, we’re trying to prioritize. We’ve got folks whose roads were just reopened yesterday. So, we want to prioritize. We’ll get to you. Just give us a little time. We’re certainly here to help you. And, also, remember, elderly, your neighbors. We’re going to have a lot of things going on here in the next month and we need to remember that we need to take care of folks who are the most vulnerable in our community.”
