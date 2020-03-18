Heavy rains pounded Floyd County on Thursday evening, destroying roads, county infrastructure and homes.
Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams declared a state of emergency on Saturday, March 14, as road crews were out clearing roads to make them accessible to the public.
Officials report the county may qualify for public assistance from the federal government, but do not believe the damage was extensive enough for federal assistance for private properties that sustained damaged.
“It’s drains, roads, asphalt, primarily in District 1, about as far south of Martin. The majority of District 1 is in bad shape, as far as roads,” Williams said. “We had a lot of roads washed out ... We’re having areas out in the county that we have to work on due to the rain, but they’re not as bad as what they are here in District 1, so we’ve got the crews down here this weekend to help get the roads passable. But there is ongoing work and probably will be for several weeks. We’re just asking folks to work with us.”
Several homes, garages and vehicles were flooded in the Creekside area of Abbott as well as in other areas of the county.
“Places in Martin like Arkansas Creek; we had quite a bit of people who lost cars up there, up that way beside their homes,” Williams said. “There was one family up there, they lost three at Bucks Branch.”
Williams said the county is prioritizing the work.
“We’re trying to prioritize. We want people to understand, we’ll get to you as soon as we can,” he said.
The emergency declaration gives Williams the authority to waive procedures and policies in regard to contracts, obligations and other things related to the performance of public work.
“We’ve gotten all the roads passable, as of yesterday, but there still is a lot of work to be done,” Williams said on Tuesday, March 17. “We have exceeded, we feel in our estimates, that we’ve exceeded the FEMA threshold.”
Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Fields reports that he feels the county has easily met the threshold for public assistance, which is set at more than $151,000, but he isn’t yet sure that there was enough damage to personal properties to allow individuals to receive help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency because of this flood.
“We’re in the processing of making the assessment,” Fields said. “We’ve got part of it done and the road crews are still out doing assessments. Depending on what happens at the state level, for public damage, which is road, bridges and those kinds of things, I think we will meet the threshold. It’s just if we get included in the previous week’s disaster or not.”
He was talking about a disaster declaration issued by the state for other counties.
“If they do roll us in with the previous event, we should meet the threshold for public assistance,” Fields said. “Individual assistance, I mean, I’ve went out and done individual assessments. We did have a significant amount of damage, but really not enough to qualify for individual aid from FEMA unless they change some of the guidelines.”
He reported on Tuesday that he has conducted damage assessments on 13 or 14 homes and had planned to survey another one that received damage in the flood. Of those, he said marked three or four homes, most of which were on Creekside in Abbott, as “technically destroyed.”
“The majority of the damage was on Creekside Drive in Abbot. There was also some in David, and I’ve got one that I have not verified, that on Cane Fork of Martin, but I haven’t verified that yet. It just got given to me today,” he said.
He said a mudslide knocked a mobile home a couple of feet off its foundation on Ky. 404 in David and a home/business property on Bucks Branch, which has been flooded repeatedly, was “hit again “with flood waters.
He said between 12 and 15 cars were flooded at Creekside, alongside homes that were flooded there.
