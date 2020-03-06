Floyd County students will start and end the 2021 school year a little later.
The Floyd County Board of Education approved the second reading of the 2020 calendar for the school district recently.
The calendar calls for students to start the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 19 and end the school year on May 25, 2021.
The current district calendar started with students returning to class on Aug. 7 and the last day of school for students in the current school year is May 8, barring any makeup days that would be required if seven instructional days banked into the calendar and Non-Traditional Instruction program days are also used for inclement weather.
The district has banked seven instructional days for inclement weather for years, and this upcoming calendar also include 10 NTI days.
As presented, the 177-day calendar would allow students to miss up to 20 days for inclement weather and still start their summer in May, the district reported. For the past 10 years, the district has lost an average of 19.6 days annually for inclement weather closures.
In the calendar, spring break is set for March 31 through April 2, giving students an extra day over this year’s calendar. Testing will take place during the last two weeks of school and full time staff who work 240 days in the district will have two extra holidays: July 3 and May 31.
Early childhood program students will start the new school year on Aug. 24, and those students will be in session on Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Dec. 18 and Jan. 21.
The school board meets on the fourth Monday of every month at various schools. Upcoming meetings include March 23 at Prestonsburg High, April 27 at South Floyd, May 18 at Renaissance Learning Center, June 22 at Prestonsburg High, July 27 at Duff-Allen Central, Aug. 24 at Stumbo, Sept. 28 at Adams, oct. 26 at Floyd Central, Nov. 23 at Betsy Layne Elementary and Dec. 21 at Allen.
