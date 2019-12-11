A Floyd County grand jury issued a slew of indictments last week and many of them allege drug trafficking and related crimes.
The list of indictments include drug trafficking charges for three people who were arrested following an anonymous tip sent to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department in June.
In that case, the grand jury issued indictments against Printer residents Retta McKenzie, 43, Azzie Hall, 47, and Steven Hunter, 38, charging each of them with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams of methamphetamine). Hall and McKenzie were also indicted as second-degree persistent felony offenders — charges that could increase their sentence if they are convicted.
McKenzie, Hall and Hunter were arrested by the sheriff’s department on June 11 following the execution of a search warrant at a Printer residence.
The search was a result of an investigation into alleged illegal drug trafficking from a residence occupied by several individuals who were also wanted on outstanding warrants, the department reported.
Deputies and the department’s K-9 officer “Drago” and Martin Police reported confiscating crystal meth, prescription pills, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia while executing the search warrant.
The grand jury also indicted Michael Todd Kidd, 38, of Harold on one count of trafficking in a controlled substance (over two grams of methamphetamine) and first-, second- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Kidd was arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department during a road safety checkpoint on Sept. 6, according to documents filed in Floyd District Court after his arrest.
Deputy Dusty Newsome reported in the citation that he and Deputy Justin Szymchack spoke with the driver of a vehicle in which Kidd was a passenger during a road safety checkpoint that was set up on Ky. 979.
Newsome reported that the department’s K9, Drago, “alerted” on the vehicle, and during the search, deputies found 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine that was “weighed out into separate baggies and was labeled, ‘quarter,’ referring to a quarter ounce and ‘8-ball,’ referring to 1/8th of an ounce.”
“While conducting the search there was messages on a cell phone in the passenger seat indicating that methamphetamine transactions were being conducted,” Newsome wrote in the citation.
Deputies also located $1,000 on Kidd, as well as pills that appeared to be hydrocodone and alprazolam, Newsome reported. Digital scales, plastic baggies and money was also found during the search, the department reported in a press release.
Other indictments issued include:
•Jamie R. Scott, 40, of Garrett: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, careless driving, failure to wear seatbelt
•April Isaac, 44, of Betsy Layne: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
•Lucille Tackett, 48, of Hi Hat: first- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
•Billy Ray Slone, 41, of Garrett: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
•Keith Paige, 40, of McDowell: resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree fleeing/evading police, second-degree fleeing/evading police, driving under the influence, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plate, second-degree persistent felony offender
•Andrea Gayheart, 35, of Langley: first- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance not in original container, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
•Heather Castle, 34, of Langley: first- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance not in original container, possession of drug paraphernalia
•William D. Burchett, 47, of Prestonsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance not in original container
•David Paul Ousley, 54, of Prestonsburg: receiving stolen property under $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender
•Christopher Helton, 37, of Allen: fourth-degree assault, first-degree fleeing/evading police
•Billy D. Sumbo, 51, of McDowell: third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief
•Jennie Kilburn, 38, of Blue River: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree persistent felony offender
•Tracey L. Chaffins, 36, of Garrett: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
