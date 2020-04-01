A Floyd County nonprofit organization is making it easier to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Floyd County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, launched the Team Floyd COVID-19 Response Fund this week.
The fund is geared to help Floyd County residents impacted by the virus.
Ellen Harris, owner of Century 21 and American Way Realty and chair of the foundation in Floyd County, encouraged residents to donate to the foundation in a video post on Facebook this week. She reported all funds donated to the foundation through June 30 will be designated to this fund.
“As a local small business owner, I understand the effects that the coronavirus is having to most vulnerable populations,” she said. “Our response fund will give you a way to give locally and help your neighbors.”
She said donations “will be used quickly” to respond to the needs that are not being met by existing nonprofit local, state and federal programs.
“Every dollar will make a difference,” she said. “Thank you for doing your part to fight the coronavirus and helping our community. Our spirit will prevail as we support our neighbors in need. Giving always matters.”
The launch of this fund comes after the state also launched to Team Kentucky Fund to receive donations to help people through this pandemic.
The state’s “GoFundMe-style online platform” will provide financial help to Kentuckians whose employment is affected by the coronavirus. The governor has challenged those who are able to help to make a tax-deductible donation to the fund. He reported the fund had raised $200,000 by March 25.
To donate to the Floyd County Community Foundation, visit, appalachianky.org/covid19floyd or mail donations to: Floyd County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1734, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.
To donate to the Team Kentucky Fund, visit the link online at kycovid19.ky.gov.
Welcome to the discussion.
