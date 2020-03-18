The efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in Kentucky prompted the Kentucky Supreme Court to close judicial proceedings in the state, including proceedings at the Floyd County Judicial Center in Floyd County.
The Kentucky Supreme Court issued an order that impacts how cases will be handled at the Floyd County Judicial Center.
Until April 10, all civil (lawsuit) matters will be postponed and rescheduled at the Floyd County courthouse and all in-person appearances in criminal and civil cases will be cancelled except “emergency and time-sensitive matters” like the following: domestic violence hearings, emergency custody hearings, evidentiary hearings in criminal cases and — for people who are in custody only: arraignments, preliminary hearings under RCr 3.10, bond motions and probation violation hearings.
Courtroom attendance is limited to attorneys, parties and necessary witnesses, according to the order. Attorneys are encouraged to use e-filing and drop boxes instead of visiting the courthouse.
Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris said officials will attempt to use Skype for these hearings.
“Pretty much, courtroom attendance is going to be limited, too. If we have to have a hearing, or have to have some court proceeding, it will be limited to attorneys, parties and necessary witnesses, which will probably be pretty strictly held to,” Harris said.
In the order, the Supreme Court also requires that all trials, hearings, motions, small claims, eviction cases, juvenile cases, probate cases, traffic cases and guardianship cases will be postponed and rescheduled (with exception for emergency matters and hearings statutorily required).
All show cause dockets for payment of fines and court costs will be continued for 60 days.
Floyd County deputies posted signs on the courthouse doors explaining the closure to the public, but a deputy who screens attendees said they had to ask several people who showed up for various reasons on Monday to leave.
Harris said officials are working to adapt to the new rules. Trials that were scheduled to be held this week and next month have already been postponed.
“I had a criminal trial that was getting ready to go in two weeks and it has to be put off,” Harris said. “I mean, I can’t bring jurors in right now. I just can’t.”
Entry to the courthouse will not be permitted for people who have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or for people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who has the virus; who have been asked to self-quarantine by a doctor or have been in contact with persons and areas where COVID-19 has widespread community transmission.
Harris said the order also encourages defendants who are ill and have hearings scheduled to contact the clerk’s office to request a continuance of the hearing.
Drivers licenses are also issued at the courthouse. Drivers licensing testing is temporarily suspended at this time.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported that his administration would be providing a three-month extension on driver’s licenses that are expiring to keep more people from visiting these departments.
He reported that in-person services provided by government offices around the state would be closed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
“We are going to make sure people can get the services they need, but we have to model the type of behavior that we want to see from other people,” he said.
Compete details about the restricted courthouse access is available online at, kycourts.gov. Floyd County residents who have specific questions about their cases or the new rules should call, (606) 889-1672.
