A Floyd Chronicle
and Times Staff Report
A Floyd County man is facing his second indictment on wanton endangerment charges, after he allegedly used a gun to threaten “kill everyone” in a residence, including one of the alleged victims in another wanton endangerment case that was filed against him last year.
A Floyd County grand jury recently indicted Clifford Jarrell Jr., 51, of Justice Branch in Dana on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fourth-degree assault and violation of a protective order.
The charges stem from an alleged Jan. 26 incident in which Jarrell is accused of creating a “substantial danger of death and/or serious physical injury” to two people, as well physically injuring another person and endangering lives of “multiple individuals” by possessing a shotgun and “threatening to kill everyone” at a residence that day.
The grand jury alleged that Jarrell “intentionally violated” terms of an emergency protective order during the alleged incident.
This case marks the second indictment Jarrell faces for this type of alleged type of conduct in Floyd County.
In June 2019, he was indicted by the grand jury for second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, and various traffic violations in a case in which he is accused of running a vehicle off the road on April 6, 2019.
On that day, Kentucky State Police investigated a single vehicle collision on Ky. 1426 at the mouth of Sampson Fork, in which a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Jarrell ran off the road and hit a tree.
The district court file reports that Jarrell claimed that other driver ran his vehicle off the road, but the alleged victim denied that allegation when he arrived on scene. The documents say that he told KSP officials that Jarrell ran him off the road and a woman, who was arrested that day on other charges, hit him in the head with a bat.
Jarrell was out on bond in this case when the alleged Jan. 26 incident occurred. Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner reported that one of the alleged victims in the 2019 case was in the home where the Jan. 26 incident allegedly occurred, leading to the grand jury charging him with violation of a protective order. Both cases are still pending in Floyd Circuit Court.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
