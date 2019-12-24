As of print deadline on Monday, local authorities were searching for a man accused of shooting a Floyd County resident.
The Louisa Police Department sent a press release on social media seeking information about the location of Ryan Young, 41, of Louisa, who was believed to be in the area of Wayne, West Virginia.
The department reported that Det. Hunter James investigated an alleged shooting that took place prior to midnight on Dec. 22.
The department reported that Bradley Meade, 37, of Bevinsville, was shot in the leg while visiting his girlfriend, Jennifer Moore, 44, of Louisa.
“Det. James stated that a verbal argument started between Meade and Ryan Young, 41, of Louisa when Young arrived at the residence which resulted in Young shooting from the vehicle striking Meade in the left upper leg,” the statement said.
Meade was treated and released at St. Marys Medical Center.
Young is wanted on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Local residents who know of his whereabouts should call 911.
