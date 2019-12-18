A Floyd man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Pikeville Monday to taking part in a methamphetamine conspiracy which prosecutors allege brought pounds of the drug into the area.
During a hearing Monday, Gregory Phillip Chaffins, 43, of Webb Street, Garrett, Amy Jo King, 39, of Frozen Creek, Raccoon, in Pike County and Christopher Azzie Moore, 40, of Mudlick Branch, Kite, in Knott County, entered the pleas to various charges connected to their alleged roles in the conspiracy that court documents said brought the drug into Floyd, Knott and Letcher counties.
According to plea agreements, the conspiracy operated between August and November, 2018. Chaffins, the agreement said, introduced King to a methamphetamine supplier in Atlanta, Georgia, through whom King was able to regularly obtain large quantities of methamphetamine.
According to the agreement, as a result of the relationship, Chaffins obtained more than 50 grams of meth for the purpose of redistribution in Floyd and Knott counties. Additionally, the agreement said, Chaffins communicated with and advised King about strategy for distribution of the drug and importing it into Eastern Kentucky without being detected.
The agreement said that, on Oct. 20, 2018, law enforcement found more than 50 grams of a methamphetamine mixture in a Tupperware container next to the bed where Chaffins was located. In addition, officers found cash, a digital scale, baggies and a briefcase containing a pink pistol.
Moore, documents said, had developed a relationship with a local dealer through whom he was able to obtain methamphetamine. During a search of Moore’s residence on Oct. 10, 2018, the agreement said, officers found Moore to be in possession of a firearm and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, which Moore intended to distribute.
Both men face a potential prison sentence of between five and 40 years, as well as a maximum $5 million fine and a term of supervised release of at least four years.
King, who faces a potential prison sentence of between 10 years and life, allegedly was involved in the distribution of much greater quantities, court documents show.
According to the agreement in her case, after coming to an arrangement with the supplier in Atlanta, King regularly obtained kilogram quantities of methamphetamine, which was then distributed in Floyd, Knott and Letcher counties.
King, the agreement said, was stopped by law enforcement on Nov. 7, 2018, on her way from Atlanta to Floyd County and was found to be in possession of approximately one kilogram.
All three remain lodged in the Pike County Detention Center in Pikeville awaiting sentencing.
