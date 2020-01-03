A Floyd County resident is facing a felony charge after the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department found a stolen vehicle.
Sean Patton, 32, of Prestonsburg, is facing one felony count of receiving stolen property in the case.
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy B. Martin reports in the citation that he and other deputies were serving an arrest warrant on Patton in the West Garrett community on Dec. 18 when they also found a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
“Patton stated he was told he could take the car,” Martin reported. “The car’s battery was missing and the vehicle was recovered and towed by Evans Towing to their lot.”
Patton was arraigned in Floyd District Court on Dec. 20. District Judge Eric Hall set his bond at $2,000 cash and ordered him to have no further violation and no contact with the alleged victim in the case.
On Dec. 23, Patton waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was referred to the grand jury for consideration. Hall amended Patton’s bond to $5,000 partially secured.
